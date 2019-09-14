Geneva wins home opener vs. Hornell

HORNELL — The Geneva Panthers dominated the time of possession in the second half and scored 26 unanswered points in order to grab a 46-20 win at home over the Hornell Red Raiders on Friday night in Geneva.

The game was a back-and-forth affair in the first half as the teams went into the break tied at 20-20, but Geneva was great on both sides of the ball over the final 24 minutes of play as they cruised to the big win at home.

“We will just have to watch the film and see where we made the mistakes, but it didn’t feel like we were that far away. We threw some opportunities away and we gave them some opportunities as well. And that’s a good football team, so when you don’t capitalize on your own opportunities, you can’t win the game,” said HHS coach Erik Werner. “The kids played hard again, but we’ve got to eliminate mistakes if we are going start getting the wins.”

The game started with the Red Raiders immediately seizing control and taking an early lead. On the opening kickoff, Ethan Nichols flew down the field and crushed the returner. The ball flew to the turf, and Hornell jumped on it to take possession of the ball on the 24 yard line.

Dorian Bowles needed just two plays to break it across the goal line, scoring on a 20-yard draw play in which he broke a pair of tackles and pushed through two defenders on the goal line to make it 7-0 Hornell.

But Geneva’s option offense got to work on the next drive, and it was a preview of what was to come all night long. The Panthers slowly moved the ball down the field, converting a few third and fourth down chances along the way, before Wyatt Patchett eventually found the end zone with just over five minutes left in the first, making it a 7-6 game.

The Red Raiders responded quickly in its next possession in order to push the lead back up to eight points. When Hornell faced a third down and long early in the drive, Tyler Acton rolled out to his right and found a wide-open Collin Buisch.

Buisch easily grabbed the ball and turned up field, getting a block before splitting a pair of defenders and breaking one final tackle on his way to a 58-yard catch and run into the end zone. With the conversion good, Hornell held a 14-6 lead with 4:25 left in the first quarter.

After Acton picked off a pass to end the next Geneva possession, it looked as though Hornell might be able to take complete control of the game, as their offensive drive made it all the way into the red zone.

But Geneva’s defense forced a quick three-and-out, and then mounted a long drive to take back momentum and keep the game close. The Panthers marched down the field and eventually scored with 9:40 left in the first half, making it a 14-12 game.

Penalties stalled the next Hornell drive, and once again the Panthers offense marched down the field. This time, it was Nasir Harrison who found a seam, and with a converted 2-point try, the score was suddenly in Geneva’s favor, 20-14.

But the Red Raiders used another big play in order to tie up the game going into the halftime break. Hornell had run the option a few times earlier in the night, but each time it was run, Acton elected to make the pitch.

This time, however, Acton kept the ball and cut up the field, immediately finding a seam. He dodged a series of defenders before eventually bouncing it outside to the left, where he easily won a foot race to the end zone on a 76-yard touchdown. The point after was blocked, and the game was tied 20-20 at the intermission.

After the break, the Red Raider offense used another big play to set up a first and goal opportunity. But Geneva’s offense made a huge fourth-down stop, and then went on a back-breaking drive that changed the course of the game.

The Panthers gained possession of the ball with just over under nine minutes left in the third quarter, and they used all of it and then some of the fourth quarter to drive all the way down the field and take the lead for good. The drive was over 90-yards long and last for more than 10 minutes, but it ended with a touchdown pass for Patchett and a 26-20 lead for Geneva.

The Panthers defense then came up big on the following three possessions, forcing three final turnovers on a desperate Hornell offense and converting all into points. Geneva picked up two interceptions on the first two possessions, and then the offense turned those into touchdowns for Liam Ryan.

Then Dugan Doeblin picked up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown with just under a minute left in order to bring the score to its 46-20 final.

Hornell was led by Dorian Bowles, who had 10 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Acton was 2-for-6 passing with 100 yards and a touchdown. Collin Buisch added one catch for 58 yards and a touchdown as well.

The Red Raiders (0-2) now return to Maple City Park for their home opener on Friday evening against rival Livonia at 7:30 p.m.

“The kids already know how to bounce back from the loss. They showed that this Monday when they had a great practice. It may not be indicative of the way that we played tonight, but I’m very confident that these kids will bounce back and give it their all,” said Werner. “And Livonia is a game that the kids always get up for. They are going to be up and ready to play.”