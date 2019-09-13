WELLSVILLE — The Sea Lions swam to a 3-0 start with a 94-71 win over visiting Hornell Thursday night in Wellsville’s home opener.

Tiernee Brandes, Emma Kinnicutt, Taylor Hurd and Lauren Staba set the tone right away with a convincing win in the 200 medley relay in over a minute at 1:32.29. Later, in the 200 free relay, Hayden Walden, Kinnicutt, Loralai Crawford and Staba earned the win in 1:54.22. Taylor Hurd, Walden, Crawford and Brandes took the 400 freestyle relay in 4:33.24.

The Sea Lions had multiple-winners in the individual events. Senior Emma Kinnicutt captured wins in the 50 freestyle (26.52) and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.73). Hayden Walden won two individual events in the 200 freestyle (2:11.32) and the 100 butterfly (1:11.0). Staba finished first in the 200 individual medley at 2:33.61 and the 100 freestyle (59.84).

Kaylee Oswald edged teammate Ashley Oswald in diving as the pair scored 140.77 and 137.77 points, respectively. Tiernee Brandes won the 100 backstroke by about 10 seconds at 1:07.67. Ellie LaBenne finished first in the 500 freestyle (6:25.5).

"Our underclassmen are really swimming hard right now and that's what's carrying the team," said coach Steve Hand. "They're really stepping up and pushing the older girls to meet their standards. In year's past it's been the other way around. Some of these younger swimmers have been swimming for five or six years, it's just their first couple years on the varsity team."

Hornell picked up several official wins as the Lions shifted into exhibition mode late. Kyle Murray was credited with the 100 backstroke victory (1:34.23), with Cecilia Wall then taking the 100 breaststroke (1:32.17). Katrina Bown was third in the 500 free, Tenile Cotton was third in diving, Alexandra Rosell was third in the butterfly and Brooklyn Ribble was third in the 100 freestyle.

Wellsville 72, Dansville 30

DANSVILLE — On Tuesday evening the Lady Lions of Wellsville had it all working in a 72-30 victory.

Coach Chris Everett's Dansville team hadjust one first place finish in the meet. Sydney Martin came away with a victory in the 500 Freestyle (6:36.03). The Lady Mustangs had several second-place finishes including Sydney Martin in the 200 Free, Kaitlyn Lee in the 50 free, Emma Rossborough-Diving, the 200 Free Relay (Meghan Schledorn, Alycia Wachtel, Sydney Martin,, & Ella Frazer), Bailey Rossborogh in the 100 Back, Alycia Wachtel 100 Breaststroke, and the 400 Free Relay (Kaitlyn Lee, Sydney Martin, Ella Frazer, Kayleigh Camacho).

Firsts for Wellsville included: 200 Medley Relay- 2:08.35-Lauren Staba, Emma Kinnicutt, Morgan Mattison, Kaelyn Crawford; 200 Free (2:26.35)-Ellie LaBenne; 200 IM-(2:36.17)-Tiernee Brandes; 50 Free-(27.43)-Emma Kinnicutt; Diving (141.74)-Kaylee Oswald; 100 Fly (1:10.41)-Lauren Staba; 100 Free (1:03.61)-Tiernee Brandes; 200 Free Relay (2:01.25)- Allie Bidzerkowny, Hayden Waldon, Kaelyn Crawford, Tiernee Brandes); 100 Back-(1:10.53)-Taylor Hurd; 100 Breaststroke (1:22.83)-Hayden Waldon; 400 Free Relay (4:30.77)- Emma Kinnicutt, Lauren Staba, Grace Kinnicutt, Taylor Hurd).

VOLLEYBALL

Avon 3, Dansville 1

Dansville played an intense game against Avon in LCAA volleyball, with the Braves edging the Mustangs, 3-1.

The Lady Mustangs started strong making a great run in the first game, winning 25-15. Dansville stayed in it stringing many excellent plays together but could not get the victory despite the amazing effort by all. The Mustangs lost the next three games with game scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-21.

Maddie Jacobs had 7 kills and a block for Dansville (1-2). Jenna George had 11 digs and 2 aces. Kiersten Kennedy had 6 digs, 10 points and 1 ace and Taylor Mann with 5 digs 6 points and 1 ace.

Hammondsport 3, Arkport-Canaseraga 0

Hammondsport volleyball improved to 5-0 on the season defeating Arkport-Canaseraga 25-7, 25-6, 25-7 Wednesday.

Erika Hilligus led all servers with 25 aces. Julia Bennett and Vittoria Cateni has 7 and 5 kills respectively.

For Arkport Holly, Sienna, and McKenzie also scores 4 points.

Hammondsport will play in Penn Yan on Monday at 6:30.