Longtime JV coach takes over varsity boys soccer

WELLSVILLE — A longtime fixture on the Wellsville sports scene, the past few weeks have nevertheless been an education for Matt Buckley.

Buckley, a former JV basketball and soccer coach, is making the transition to the varsity job in 2019 and taking over the boys soccer program. Instead of making observations and offering advice during varsity contests, he’ll be the one in the driver’s seat this fall.

“It’s easy to stand back and tell people what you think, but when you have to make the decisions, it falls on me. It’s big,” Buckley said. “They’re receptive to everything we’re doing, so that makes it easy. They know me from two, three years ago. Some of them played two years for me. That part of it is easier because I’ve coached them. Coming back and coaching at the varsity level, I’m going to try to have fun with it.”

Along those lines, Buckley is keeping a similar philosophy in place, one that his former JV players are familiar with.

“It’s about putting in the work every day to get better,” Buckley said. “I told our guys you get to write our story. There’s going to be ups and downs through the year. We want to be able to overcome adversity, show composure and put a brand of soccer on the field that gives us a chance to win. We’re going to conduct and carry ourselves the right way. That’s always my goal, going back to JV basketball. This is how we’re going to play, we’re going to respect our opponent and respect the game.”

On the field, Wellsville will be shifting up its style of play in Buckley’s first season at the helm. The Lions are planning to play to their strengths and create nightmares for opponents with a quick transition game.

“We’re not going to be a great possession team, we know that, although we think we can compete some nights on that level,” Buckley said. “When we get up against the upper echelon of Class B, we’re probably not going to be the most skilled team on the field. That doesn’t mean we can’t win and we’re not going to find a way to compete. I think we can make waves. Teams aren’t going to like playing against us, that’s for sure.”

The Wellsville roster is anchored by seniors Holden Hoffman, Hunter Kear, Austin Keib, Max Lanphere, Tyler Fuoco, Connor Majewski and Griffen Majewski.

“Our seniors put in a lot of time and effort in the offseason to get better, and they want to get better,” Buckley said. “They come up here on their own and put each other through workouts. Keib works hard, Hunter Kear is going to fill a big role for us at center-mid. They all put in a lot of time. They’re our leaders. I think we’ve got some pretty good seniors and they’re great kids.”

Overall, the Lions return six starters although they lost leading goalscorer Skyler Cline to graduation. Aside from the seniors, returning junior Alex Ordiway will be relied on to score some goals, with Dominic Sawyer and Cody Costello looking to make an impact.

“We’re going to have to find ways to be creative to score. We’ve got some good athletes,” Buckley said. “We work really, really hard. Defensively we should be solid. The effort and the desire to be good is there, which is what you want at this time of year. There’s going to be some growing pains because No. 1, they have a rookie coach and No. 2, it’s a new system, a new formation, a different style of play, although this is the team I had two, three years ago on JV. We’re going back to a lot of that stuff. We need to play pretty direct, get the ball up the field, get the ball in the box and score.”

The injury bug has hit several starters, with goalie Dalton Mattison out until midseason. Logan Dunbar has been filling in between the pipes as the Lions get set to visit Wayland-Cohocton Wednesday night. The schedule also includes Bath and Hornell, along with a slew of Allegany County competition.

“We’ve got a lot of respect for them. They play a good brand of soccer,” Buckley said. “It’s going to be physical. They love to come into Wellsville and show Wellsville that they can play with Class B. We have a lot of respect for Allegany County’s soccer programs. Athletically, it’s not a whole lot different if you grow up 10 miles this way or 10 miles that way.”