Hornell handles Olean at AU

ALFRED — The Hornell Lady Red raiders got a pair of early goals and cruised to the 3-1 win over Olean on Monday evening at Alfred University.

Sophia Carretto and Leah Harkenrider had their foot in most of the major plays throughout the night, and it was fitting that they scored the first two goals of the evening. Caitlin Smith then added a third goal early in the second half to solidify the HHS win.

“That first goal was Leah just knowing the situation and making a great play for us. The second was Sophia making a great play. There wasn’t much too that, and she really just turned a half-chance into a goal. All three of them, including Caitlin Smith, were big for us tonight,” said HHS coach Mike Wilkinson. “But it was more than just them, we had a ton of girls step up tonight who came in and had to do things that they had never been asked to do before. They worked as hard as they could and it paid off.”

The teams traded possession over the first few minutes of the game, but Hornell was the first to strike in just the tenth minute of play. The Lady Raiders pushed the ball deep into the Olean zone until Sophia Carretto grabbed the ball just outside the box. She took a few touches before being fouled, resulting in a direct kick opportunity.

Leah Harkenrider then bent her shot around the wall in front of her and into the back of the net to give the Red Raiders an early 1-0 lead.

Hornell quickly made it a two-goal lead jus three minutes later when Carretto once again gained possession deep in the Olean zone. The Lady Raider offense put the ball deep in the box, and the senior went up into the air and buried the header into the net to make it 2-0.

Olean made a strong push over the next few minutes, but Hornell’s defense stood tall and kept the lead intact. Each team had some late chances in the first half, but the score remained 2-0 until the intermission.

After the break, Hornell’s offense came out and quickly took over the opening minutes. HHS pushed forward quickly and it payed off in a big way just three minutes into the second.

Hornell played a corner kick deep into the box, where it bounced off of a few feet before the Huskies cleared it out of the box. But it went right to the foot of Caitlin Smith, who ripped a hard shot that ricocheted off an Olean defender and into the back of the net, making it 3-0 with 37 minutes left to play.

The game gradually grew more physical over the second half as each team continued to push forward, but the Hornell defense continually kept Olean from getting a real chance for much of the rest of the contest.

“Our defense was fantastic today. We went out to Pal-Mac on Friday and they really taught us a lesson. The girls went to practice and learned from it, and all the credit goes to those kids. They were as focused as could be for a couple of hours at practice, and they did it again tonight,” said Wilkinson.

The Red Raiders got one final chance in the final ten minutes when Harkenrider placed a perfect pass between the defense to the foot of Carretto, but the Olean keeper made a great save to keep the score at 3-0.

The the Huskies finally got on the board in the last three minutes, placing a perfect ball over the top of the Hornell defense to bring the score to its 3-1 final.

After a tough loss to Pal-Mac on Friday afternoon, Hornell improved to 1-1 on the season with a dominating win and now makes its home debut on Wednesday evening when LeRoy visits Maple City Park at 6:30 p.m.