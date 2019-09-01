Khork nets game-winner for Red Raiders

HORNELL — Hornell scored an early goal in the 18th minute and rode a great performance in net over the final few minutes from Tanner Stutzman in order to grab a 1-0 win over visiting LeRoy in the first game of the season Friday night at Maple City Park.

“With this being the first game of the season, the first time that we have gone up and down the field for 80 minutes in a long time — I think it showed,” said HHS coach Jim Tobin. “We just need to play more. (LeRoy) hustled and played well, but we are happy to get out with a win.”

The Red Raiders were strong in the opening minutes of play, dominating the time of possession and getting several quality shots off on net. Then in the 18th minute, Hornell pushed the ball deep into the LeRoy zone before eventually getting it deep into the box.

Once there, a flurry of shots and saves were made in rapid succession, until Chase Freeland’s shot was redirected right to the foot of Liam Khork, who buried his very first shot on goal at the varsity level.

“Last year, he scored a ton of goals on JV as an eighth grader, so we thought, ‘what else does he have to prove down there?’,” said Tobin. “We need his offense and hopefully we can get a handful of goals out of him this year.”

After that, both teams settled into the flow of the game, and neither side was able to generate much offense at all against some strong defense. Hornell, however, did make one final push in the last two minutes of the half, getting a few great chances on net, but LeRoy’s defense stood tall, keeping the score at 1-0 going into the intermission.

Hornell continued to control the time of possession in the second half, but the play stayed largely in the middle of the field as the teams jockeyed to gain an advantage.

The Red Raiders offense had a few good chances halfway through the period, but could not convert any into the back of the net. Ian Ashworth had a great shot on net as did Dominic Coddington, but LeRoy’s keeper made a pair of great saves. A corner kick also led to a great header from Connor O’Rourke, but he was also stifled by a nice save.

The score stayed at 1-0 until the final ten minutes of play, when LeRoy made its offensive move. The Oatkan Knights dialed up the pressure and took two-thirds of their total shots in the final few minutes. Stutzman made a pair of diving saves to keep it at 1-0, then made an incredibly bold decision that payed off in a big way.

With just five minutes left in the game, LeRoy put a ball over the top of the Hornell defense, leading to a 2-on-0 fast break opportunity. But Stutzman came way out of the box, nearly 40 yards upfield, and somehow stopped the break before it even began to all but preserve the win.

“There was a lot of pressure at the end of the game. Too many bodies going forward for us, and we got caught in a counter. Tanner, one time, came 30 yards out of the box and made a great play. I don’t think most goalies are going to be able to do that,” said Tobin. “He kept that score at 1-0, and without that play, we may only be getting out of here with a tie.”

Hornell generated 14 shots in the win and had seven corner kicks. Stutzman made three huge saves and the Red Raiders improved to 1-0 on the season.

HHS now heads to Alfred University on Monday night, where it will face off with Olean at 7:30 p.m. in Yunevich Stadium.