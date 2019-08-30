CORNING - Corning opened its regular season in grand style with a 9-0 thrashing of Binghamton Friday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference matchup.

"Really pleased with the start and the output on our finishes," Corning head coach Steve Mastronardi said. "Really pleased with our organization defensively, but my most pleasure was were were building through the field and being creative on attack. When one side wasn't there, we were switching sides."

Seth Grottenthaler got the scoring started at the 30:14 mark of the first half when he took a through ball and put it past the keeper to give the Hawks an early 1-0 advantage.

Four minutes later, a Corning corner kick popped into the air and was headed home by Didi Molingou for that upped the lead to 2-0.

Sean Kahbka added a third goal at the 12:45 mark of the first half that put the Hawks firmly in control.

Corning kept the pressure on in the second half, scoring six goals/

"We talk about that, half a game left, we came right out and took care of business with a couple of early goals," Mastronardi said.

The Hawks had six assists to go with their nine goals.

"That's the other great thing about us, we were feeding eachother and it's not just one person," said Mastronardi.

Grottenthaler had three goals, Khabka added two goals, Drew Witham had two goals and Liam Bayne added a score.

Corning (1-0) will host Ithaca in its next contest at 7 p.m. Wednesday.