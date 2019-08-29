Dansville eyes more success coming off 1st-ever Section V title

DANSVILLE — Last fall, there's a vision that I can't erase from my mind. It was being at Hamilton Field at Caledonia-Mumford when a pass looped over the Livonia defense's heads and one Maddie Vegder was on the doorstep and poked the ball in the back of the net, giving the Dansville Lady Mustangs their first-ever Section V Girls Soccer Championship!

Now that the 2019 campaign is about to unfold, my question is how many times has coach Arin Belden been asked this question ... "Can the Lady Mustangs repeat?"

I'm sure its been numerous times. She and her squad are anxious to get out on the field and go for the repeat.

"I am excited to get the season underway," Coach Belden noted. "I'm pleased so far with the first week of preseason practice. We return a strong core from last year's team that got a taste of success."

This fall's roster touches base with all four high school classes and includes some names you might remember from a year ago, along with some new faces up from the junior varsity ranks. They include seniors Jill Schramm, Grace Rittenhouse, Abbi Briggs, Mackenzie Lawless, Kyra Veaunt, and Jasmyn Fox.

The juniors are Mackenzie Johnson-Boser, Teah Arriaga, Savannah Burley, Jocelyn Miller, Brooke Johnson-Boser, and Kelsi Bird (currently inactive). The sophomore class is represented by Sidney Stone, Madison Lee, Madelyn Failla, Sophia Frisiras, Abby Belcher and Summer Foster. The lone freshman is Morgan Wolcott.

Coach Belden added, "We are excited and optimistic with the group we have coming back, but recognize that we have a lot of work to do. This is a brand new season, and nobody is going to give us anything. So far the girls are working hard and looking to improve every single day. They are motivated to have another good season and have even higher goals and expectations for themselves this year."

The Lady Mustangs hopen their regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 3 on the road in Pavilion at 6:30 p.m. before heading off to the Craig Lawrence Tournament at the Cohocton Sports Complex on Thursday, Sept. 5 against Wellsville at 5 p.m.