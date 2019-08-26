Steuben County Federation of Conservation Clubs sponsor annual event

BATH — Thirty-one contestants ages 4-16 competed in the Steuben County Federation of Conservation Clubs Annual Youth Turkey Calling Contest held at the Federation’s building on the Steuben County Fair Grounds on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

All the contestants did a commendable job at imitating the vocalizations of the wild turkey as they reproduced clucks, yelps, purrs, and a call of their choice.

Contestants were divided by age, with Poults representing the age 11 and under contestants, and Jakes representing the over age 11 contestants.

In the Jakes class (Over age 11), Connor Warren of Almond placed first, with Hunter Murphy of Angelica second and Clayton Cheney of Prattsburgh finishing third.

In the Poults class (11 and under), Evelyn Warren of Almond finished first. Karis Burns of Hornell was the runner-up, and Nicholas Randall of Bath placed third.

Prizes were sponsored by Conhocton Valley Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Mike Warren Turkey Calls, and the Steuben County Federation of Conservation Clubs.