Joyce runs for over 200 yards in 19-18 home victory

WELLSVILLE — Wellsville Youth Football made its return to the Olean Area Youth Football League (OAYFL) a success Saturday afternoon, with the Pony team defeating visiting Otto in a back and forth season opener, 19-18.

The contest was tied 6-6 early as Wellsville and Otto traded touchdowns. The visitors then scored to go up 12-6 before Wellsville countered with a touchdown and the extra point to take a 13-12 lead. Otto responded with a touchdown of its own to go back out front, 18-13, but Wellsville had the final answer. Wellsville’s Pony team put together the final scoring drive of the day, punching one into the end zone for a 19-18 advantage and the season-opening victory after the defense stopped Otto late.

It was Wellsville's first game back in the OAYFL after spending the last number of years in the Community Youth Football League.

“The kids played hard,” said Wellsville coach Wayne Stonemetz. “We’re happy with the growth and development of the program. This was a great way to start the season and the kids played well. We look forward to competing in our next game against Olean.”

Vincent Joyce powered the Wellsville offense in the win, ripping multiple long gains en route to piling up 22 carries for 235 yards and several touchdowns. Gabe Black added 11 carries for 49 yards. Anthony Button chipped in four carries for 36 yards. Jack Davis ran once for 10 yards. In the passing game, Joyce had one completion to Black for 15 yards.

Defensively, Carlito Adams led the way with 18 tackles, including five for loss. Drake Ellwood followed with 10 tackles. Cole Densmore, Colton Updyke, Vinny Joyce and Rogan Perkins all contributed with five tackles apiece.

The PeeWee game was postponed as a strong storm moved through the area.

Wellsville Youth Football returns to action this Saturday with its first road trip of the year, a visit to Olean. The program returns home to host Portville Aug. 31.