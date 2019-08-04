WATKINS GLEN - Chase Elliott executed a perfect weekend capped off with a victory at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series Go Bowling at The Glen Sunday.

Elliott dominated practice, qualifying and then capped the weekend off with the race victory by .454 seconds over Martin Truex Jr. Elliott led 80 of the 90 laps at The Glen, second most all time at the course to pick up his fifth career victory.

“We’ve never done this as a team,” said Elliott. “This is the first time we’ve ever gone somewhere and sat on the pole, led the most laps and won the race. I’ve never done that in my career.

“I just feel like the biggest piece of the whole weekend is just knowing that we're the type of team and the caliber of team that can go and put on those kind of performances. Those are the kind of performances you have to put on to compete with those guys that win often.”

The only person who was within shouting distance of Elliott was Truex, who is known as one of the Cup’s best road racers and a former winner at The Glen in 2016.

“I tried to do all I could,” said Truex. “Chase did an excellent job, just not making mistakes, and really all I could do was get to two car lengths, one and a half at the closest in braking, and just try to force a mistake. But he hit his marks. His car was really fast in the key areas that you need to be, leaving a few of the key corners.”

The pair dueled it out in the final laps, much like last year.

“Heck, I thought this felt the exact same,” said Elliott in comparing the two races. “He was a little faster than I was, and I just tried not to mess up. If I had messed up in Turn 1 like I did last year, I thought he would have got me.”

This year however, Elliott ran the final five laps much like he ran the whole race - perfectly.

Truex took a slight advantage when Elliott pitted with 32 laps to go. Truex’s team told him to run hard one more lap then pit, which gave him a 10-second advantage over Elliott.

Coming out of the restart after a full course caution, Elliott climbed from sixth to first in just under five laps. Elliott and Truex collided in the Esses on the pass, which damaged Elliott’s rear left tire.

“I wasn’t surprised that he felt it was going soft, but the lap times were still good,” Elliott crew chief Alan Gustafson said. “There was no significant smoke, but we were certainly concerned of a slow leak.”

With the win, Elliott becomes just the fifth back-to-back winner at Watkins Glen joining Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Marcos Ambrose. Ambrose was the most recent in 2011 and 2012.

Other notable finishers included Kyle Larson (8th), Brad Keselowski (9th), Kyle Busch (11th), Kurt Busch (12th), and Jimmie Johnson (19th). Larson led six laps and Paul Menard led three.