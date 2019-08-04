Busch car breaks, Allmendinger DQ'd

WATKINS GLEN - Austin Cindric outdueled A.J. Allmendinger to earn his first Xfinity victory Saturday at the Zippo 200 at The Glen.

“I'm just so blessed and appreciative of this kind of an opportunity at this stage racing these types of race cars and I hope this is the first of many," said Cindric, son of Team Penske President Tim Cindric.

Cindric, 20, made a daring decision with 11 laps to go as he hit pit road to get fresh tires on his Moneyline Ford in hopes of being able to outlast the other racers’ tires.

"I've been on the other side,” Cindric said. “I wanted to be offensive and felt like our car was good on offense, so it worked out."

An opportunity for Cindric to ultimately pass race leader Allmendinger came on the final restart on lap 73 when he evaded disaster when Christopher Bell and Justin Allgier got together which cleared out the field.

“I thought we were in the fence after the 20 [Bell] got hooked, but it all worked out," said Cindric. Allmendinger had a four car-length lead with three laps to go, but Cindric was able to maneuver past him the next lap with a pass in turn five.

Cindric bumped Allmendinger when trying to gain the advantage and Cindric was able to hold off a bump from Allmendinger with one to go, then pull away for the 1.2 second victory.

“A.J. is a helluva race car driver, so I knew it wasn't going to be easy even if we got there with way newer tires,” said Cindric.

The veteran Allmendinger was fine with the exchange between him and Cindric down the stretch.

“He went in there and nudged me, that was fair, and I went in and nudged him,” said Allmendinger. “You race how you get raced and I felt like we really tried to be clean with each other, but hard on each other at the same time. That’s what racing is all about.”

Allmendinger was eventually disqualified following post-race inspection for a rear-height violation on his vehicle.

Allmendinger retorted on his verified Twitter account, saying, "[It] was low from contact early in the race on a restart. The issues we struggled with after cause track bar mount was bent and oil tank getting hung on the coil of the spring the rest of the race."

This is the second time this season during Xfinity racing that Allmendinger has been disqualified for a post-race violation, with the other being at Daytona.

Kyle Busch, who had the fastest car through practice and led throughout the whole first stage of the race looked to be on his way to victory in dominating fashion until a mechanical issue took him out of the race at lap 34.

The window for other racers to secure victories opened when Busch’s car failed on him.

“It was like as soon as KB [Kyle Busch] went out, everybody’s eyes lit back up like, ‘ok, here we go’,” siad Allmendinger.

With the win, Team Penske has won four of the past five Xfinity Zippo 200 races at The Glen.

Current Xfinity points leader Tyler Reddick finished sixth.