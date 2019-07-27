CORNING - The Legends Tour started on Friday at Corning Country Club with the Legends Shootout that included stars from the last few decades of the LPGA.



The Leader caught up with two-time LPGA Corning Classic champion Rosie Jones before she hit the course Friday. Jones earned the title 'Queen of Corning' after winning back-to-back titles in 1996 and 1997, part of her 13 career victories.



Q: How did you get the nickname the 'Queen of Corning?



Rosie Jones: I think I won more prize money here than any other LPGA player and I was back-to-back winner in 1996-1997. [The nickname] is great. Everybody treated me like the queen, and they still do.



Q: How does it feel to come back to Corning?



RJ: It's awesome! We're so thrilled to be part of the celebration, it's like a homecoming for us. So many of us players have a special feeling in our hearts and careers for Corning, this Country Club and all the people that have supported this event for so long.



Q: What did you like most about the course when you were here during the Corning Classic?



RJ: The course was much tighter back then, they've taken a few trees out. Probably one of the shorter-end golf courses that we played, but very tight which made precision a must as well as a good putter. That's what made me such a good player here.



Q: You have 13 career victories, how did winning in Corning stack up against your other accomplishments in your career?



RJ: I would say it's one of my proudest moments to be a Corning champ. The fans and the club here really just made us feel like rock stars and I'm glad to be a part of that history.



Q: What were some of the things you liked to do in Corning outside of the golf course when you played here?



RJ: We were down at Market Street [Thursday] night and had a drink at The Cellar and did a little walking around. It's really great to see how Corning is growing. It's really great to be back here and have that feeling back again.