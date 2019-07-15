It’s probably obvious to some, but the idea that hunting out of the same deer stand on consecutive hunts day after day after day after day is the formula for failure of more than one deer hunter’s dream.

Some deer hunters I know act like they are married to a deer stand. (And I’ve hunted as if I’ve exchanged vows with a tree too.)

Not ashamed one bit to admit that I love my favorite deer stand. It’s so perfectly comfortable, very productive if, and that’s a big if … when I don’t overuse it.

Some days it’s almost impossible to stay out of that favorite stand, like trying to stay out of the fridge at night, especially when I’ve had a close encounter of the big whitetail kind the day before.

Crazy as it may sound, the best way to make a deer stand better is to stay the heck away.

Might sound a bit counterintuitive. Not meaning to be obtuse like a Zen koan, “How do we kill deer out of a stand if we are not in it?”

No matter how much we “control” our scent, our stands stink. And not just the stand, but the path to and from. Our scent exudes and permeates the immediate area around the stand, alerting anything with a good nose.

Ambient scent builds up, accumulates and hangs there like a fog. Whitetails catalog these olfactory things and build a dossier of our movements.

Whitetails pattern us better than we do them.

Sometimes we fool them, but it really is an aberration.

I remember a stand I had in a big cluster of hemlock trees in the days before trail cams and ladder stands. And religiously, like a pilgrim, I hunted after work out of that same stand evening after evening.

And as is so typical, at first I saw deer, and bucks, but as the days ticked on, my sightings dropped off. And of course as shooting light faded, I climbed down and hiked back up through the quickening darkness to my truck.

But one evening I stayed late and was just about ready to climb down when the familiar “crunch, crunch, crunch” in the leaves getting louder filled the quiet evening.

At almost dark a buck walked up to the big hemlock tree I was in and carefully smelled the low branches I used to climb up the tree. Perched just 10 feet above, his snuffling was actually quiet loud.

Too dark through the thick lower branches to see anything but his wide white rack in the darkness at the foot of the tree moving slightly from side to side. He turned and nonchalantly followed my path up towards the truck, convinced I was gone. I listened to him crunch away in the dark.

Ironically, that evening was the dawning. The old light bulb finally went on.

Deer pattern us.

Different year, different stretch of woods, different hemlock tree, but same scenario:

This time snow dusted the path to the stand. Deer tracks walked up to the tree, where my climbing steps were. The tracks shifted a bit as the deer evidently checked out the tree and then ambled away.

Tracks wrote the story. This deer was not rutting, or feeding, or acting out a bachelor group ritual with other whitetails.

Deer will go out of their way to figure us out and not bolt at the first smell of human scent as we might expect.

Over the years I have developed a system of rotating stands (and no, not the kind where the seat spins around … not that kind of rotating.)

The changing of stand locations on a daily basis, multiple stands, even near each other, increases sightings and shots.

The one thing, more of a rule than a guideline, is to never hunt out of the same stand on more than two consecutive days. And that might even be too much, especially when we are after those wiser older deer.

Even the smallest hunting property of just a few acres can give us a great hunt if the surrounding woodlots are heavily hunted and it is marked “Save for later.”

These small properties should be hunted judiciously, saving up stand time there like money in the bank when the days and the wind are perfect.

Oak Duke writes a weekly column appearing on the Outdoors page.