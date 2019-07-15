Local basketball players hone skills at camp

CANASERAGA — Basketball players from across Section V have been showing off and improving their skills in the gym of Canaseraga Central School this week. The four-day camp, hosted by Point Guard University, brings in boys and girls from all over Section V to enhance their skills on the court.

This is the first edition of PGU’s basketball camp in New York State. The instructors of the camp travel to different parts of the country, such as Kentucky and India, to teach their love and knowledge of the game to the next generation.

Founder and owner of PGU, Kyle OConnor, has trained players from the elementary level to the college level and loves to see kids improve their skills during camp. He brings his wealth of knowledge and experience to each camp and has created a system that allows players to get the most out of their four-day experience.

“We want everything the athletes learn at our camp to be very repeatable so they can go home or back to their school programs and retain the training they received while at camp,” said OConnor.

OConnor contacted local basketball coach and physical education teacher from Arkport, Reed Warner, about creating a camp in the area for local athletes. Together, the two were able to bring the camp to life.

In total, there were 92 players, ranging from incoming third graders to incoming high school seniors, traveling from as far away as Greece and Jasper.

The camp holds three sessions throughout the day to accommodate the different age groups, breaking into smaller groups during each session to give players a more direct interaction with their coaches.

“Our camp focuses on breaking down into smaller squads to allow them to work within stations for shorter periods of time,” said OConnor. “We bring in local coaches and let them handle a station on their own. Athletes will rotate through the time slot and will end up getting to work with each coach at their station.”

This style of instruction allows for the players to receive specialized attention within smaller groups and in a wider variety of skills. Some of the local coaches include Avoca Boys Varsity Coach, Mike Stowe, and Arkport-Canaseraga Boys Modified Coach, Reed Warner. Warner, who is also the New York Camp Director for PGU, and Stowe get a unique opportunity to see area athletes who usually compete against one another during the regular season work together during camp.

“It’s nice to see during the offseason some of the top players from the area coming in and getting after it, to not only play against each other, but to play with each other and create that camaraderie,” said Warner.

Section V basketball has continued to show tremendous talent throughout the years. Local success can be attributed to the work ethic players show on the court when nobody is watching.

“The biggest thing for me that I see is that the kids that are here, want to be here,” said Warner. “It speaks volumes about the kids in our area.”

Next year, the camp is hoping to bring in 20-30 different coaches to give players the best possible camp experience. Additionally, the dates for next year do not interfere with any other major basketball camps in the area.

“We don’t want to be competing with other camps, we have a common goal of basketball growing in the area,” said Warner. “We’re trying to see kids in our area get better overall.”

Sign-ups for next year are not yet available. However, if you would like to be the first notified once they are, go to pointguarduniversity.com and sign up for the mailing list through the banner at the top of the webpage.

The camp is not free, however scholarships are available to help accommodate for financial needs. PGU Basketball camp in NYS will take place from July 13-16 with the location to be determined.

For more information about the camp, visit pointguarduniversity.com