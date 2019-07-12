ALFRED — For the fifth year in a row, dozens of golfers came together to have fun and support Alfred State College by playing in the school’s annual Pioneers Drive for the Development Fund.

Presented by Mach Architecture, this year’s golf tournament took place June 14 at the Wellsville Country Club. A total of 32 teams competed and raised more than $33,000 in cash and gifts in kind. Proceeds from the event will help fund student scholarships, athletics, and other needs of the college.

Earning the coveted blue jacket as the winners of the golf tournament for the second year in a row were Troy Morehouse, Steve Wintersteen, Matt Horvath, and Jeremy Light. The second-place team included Joe Karpinski, Mike Kurtz, Matt Kurtz, and Bill Hau, while the team of RC Weston, Ray Weston, Mike Burdsall, and Mike Bree placed third.

The top three teams took home $500, $300, and $200, respectively. In addition, the tournament featured a silent auction, a number of skill prizes, and fun games on the course such as corn hole and blackjack.

Event sponsors this year included Pepsi Co.; Five Star Equipment; Pathfinder Engineers and Architects; Corning, Inc.; and Otis Eastern Service, LLC. Additionally, the event had a record-high number of hole sponsors, 31, as well as four eagle sponsors and two contest sponsors.

Trish Haggerty, director of Annual Giving at Alfred State, said this year’s tournament was the most successful one yet, despite the chilly temperatures golfers faced that day.

“We are extremely fortunate to have such loyal supporters here at Alfred State who join us every year to help raise funds for our students and the greatest needs of the college,” she said. “Thanks to the sponsors, alumni, faculty, and staff, the chilly weather did not slow down our participants a bit.”

Haggerty noted that all of the participants had a terrific time, saying, “Everyone really enjoyed themselves. We offered some additional fun and interactive holes on the tournament course and received a lot of really great feedback from everyone involved. We were very excited to offer over 100 door prizes at this year’s tournament, and would like to say thanks to our amazing donors and sponsors.”

Alfred State, Haggerty said, is already looking forward to next year’s tournament, which will be held Friday, June 12.