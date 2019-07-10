MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Genesee Valley grad Jake Presutti keeps moving on up on the college basketball scene.

On Tuesday, Marquette head men's basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski announced a pair of promotions, naming Presutti assistant coach and Dan Madhavapallil director of basketball operations.

"Jake has been an incredible worker and passionate member of our program since the beginning," Wojciechowski said. "He's starred in his role and earned the opportunity to be an assistant coach. He has a great connection with our players, is a tireless worker and brings an incredible amount of basketball knowledge to our program."

A member of the Marquette staff since the 2014-15 campaign, Presutti was promoted to director of basketball operations & video coordinator in May of 2017. Presutti had previously served as special assistant for the USA Basketball Men's National Team. His work with USA Basketball included film evaluation and statistical analysis of the player pools for both the USA Men's National Team and the USA Select Team.

Presutti spent two seasons (2011-13) at Eastern Michigan University, where he served under former Syracuse assistant coach Rob Murphy as the Director of Player Development. With the Eagles, he was responsible for film exchange, video edits and complete scouting reports for each opponent.

Presutti joined the EMU program after working with the NBA's Houston Rockets as an assistant in basketball operations. His duties for the Rockets included video breakdown, as well as reports on all college and international draft eligible prospects and NBA trade targets.

Presutti, a native of Belmont, N.Y., was originally a walk-on at Syracuse before earning a scholarship. He completed his bachelor's degree in child and family studies in 2008.

Madhavapallil is entering his seventh season with the program and has served as student manager, program assistant and assistant video coordinator prior to his most recent promotion.

"Dan has been a staple of our program since before I arrived here," Wojciechowski said. "There hasn't been a day where I have felt like Dan hasn't given everything had had to our program. He bleeds Marquette Blue & Gold, he's an incredible worker and will do anything to help our program."

The Wheaton, Illinois native served as a team manager for four years, assisting in the day-to-day operations of the squad, before moving to the program assistant position (2016-18). Madhavapallil is a 2016 graduate of Marquette University, where he earned a bachelor's in marketing.

The promotions followed the departure of Associate Head Coach Brett Nelson, who was officially introduced as the head coach at Holy Cross on Tuesday morning.