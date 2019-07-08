HORSEHEADS - Corning-Painted Post topped Big Flats Little League 1-0 to capture the District 6 title in the 9-10 year old division Sunday.

Nolan Smith tossed 4 1/3 for C-PP and fanned seven batters. Nate Bretch closed out the game, throwing the final 1 1/3 innings.

C-PP's lone run came in the fourth inning when Carter West connected on a ground ball to center field that scored Ethan Wentzel.

Smith has two hits for Corning-Painted Post.

Corning-Painted Post will advance to states and face off against the winner of Section 8 on Tuesday at Maine-Endwell.

10-12-year-olds

C-PP 10, Big Flats 0

PAINTED POST - Corning-Painted Post recorded its fifth shutout in a row with a 10-0 victory over Big Flats to advance to the District 6 finals in the 10-12 year old bracket.

Spencer Castle and Kendal Curreri combined to throw the shutout on the mound for C-PP.

Gavin Walker went 3 for 3 at the plate to lead the C-PP offense that collected 14 hits on the day.

C-PP will advance to the District 6 finals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Elmira Heights Little League Park.