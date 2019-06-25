ROME — The Hornell Dodgers didn't get the offense going as they traveled to Rome on Monday afternoon. The General led throughout in the opener and won 4-2 and then rallied for a walk-off 3-2 victory in the nightcap.

Rome jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opener with a single run in the 1st and two more in the 2nd. Chris Herb got the Dodgers on the board in the 3rd when he had a RBI grounder to score Matthew Martinez who had led off the inning with a single.

After Rome made it 4-1 in the bottom of the 3rd, the Dodgers scored a run on a throwing error and threatened for more but could not capitalize.

In the 7th, the Dodgers put two runners on base with one out but Rome closer Andrew Roman got the final two outs to seal the victory.

Hornell collected only seven singles on the day. Herb was the only Dodger with multiple hits finishing 2 for 3 with a RBI. Andrew LIttlefield struck out five in six innings of work.

In the nightcap neither team could get on the board until the 4th when Kevin Higgins delivered a two-run single to give Hornell a 2-0 lead. He scored Herb and Nick Wimmers who had singled to start the inning.

The Dodgers could not add to their lead and went into the 7th with a two run advantage. The Generals put together a two out rally capped by a two-run double by Peter DeMaria to rally for the victory.

Higgins was 2 for 2 with 2 RBI in the game while Alex Foppe went 6.2 innings and struck out eight while allowing just two hits.

Hornell is right back on the field tonight when they host the Olean Oilers at 7 p.m. The game is the first of back to back games with the Oilers.