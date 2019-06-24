Penn Yan All-Stars win opener 7-1; both teams set for Keuka Classic Tournament this weekend in Penn Yan

In a pitcher’s duel until the 5th inning, the Penn Yan 11-12 All-Star baseball team defeated county rival Dundee 7-1 Saturday night in Dundee.

The game began in the capable hands of Zach Grant of Dundee and Tony Sciallo of Penn Yan as both pitchers were throwing well. Sciallo was dealing especially filthy stuff as he struck out eight Dundee batters in his three innings of work.

Penn Yan got on the scoreboard off Grant in the third inning when Penn Yan’s Spencer Jensen worked a walk and went to second base on a wild pitch. Leadoff hitter Aiden Griffiths singled him home to make it 1-0 after three innings. Grant finished with four strikeouts of his own.

Penn Yan added to the lead in the fourth inning as Connor Andersen walked with one out. Colin Johnson followed that with a single and Logan Miller walked to load the bases with one out. Maison Burd grounded out to shortstop, driving in Andersen to make it 2-0.

Colin Johnson came in the bottom of the fourth inning to pitch for Penn Yan, allowing a single but striking out three batters to maintain the lead.

Penn Yan would break the game open with a five-run fifth inning. Colin Alexander led off with a single to right field, while Jensen, Kaleb Bryan, Eli Raplee, and Andersen worked walks. With the score now 3-0, Johnson provided insurance at the plate as he knocked a bases-clearing single to make it 7-0.

Dundee tried to rally in the bottom of the sixth inning as they scored their only run, but it was too late.

The teams play each other again in Penn Yan Tuesday at 6 p.m. The teams also play this weekend in the Keuka Classic Tournament in Penn Yan as Trumansburg and Watkins Glen travel to Penn Yan to also participate.