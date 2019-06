STEUBEN COUNTY — The Steuben County Division I softball all-stars and league most valuable player were announced recently.

Renee Yezarski of Alfred-Almond earned league MVP honors.

Earning Steuben County Division I First Team honors were Lindsey Allen (Alfred-Almond), Ali Fancher (Alfred-Almond), Bella Benjamin (Addison), Sarah Learn (Addison), Peyton Sullivan (Campbell-Savona), Hayley Karr (Campbell-Savona), Gretchen Hendrickson (Canisteo-Greenwood) and Kylie Turner (Canisteo-Greenwood).

For the second team, Elaina Cornell (Addison), Gabby Coletta (Addison), Olivia Ormsby (Alfred-Almond), Hailey Soporowski (Campbell-Savona), Corinne Morris (Campbell-Savona) and Leanna Harrick (Canisteo-Greenwood).

Steuben County Division II all-stars will be featured in Wednesday's edition of The Spectator.