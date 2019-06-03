Robbins drives in Wellsville's lone run as LeRoy captures B2 title

WAYLAND — The curveball can be a deadly weapon in a pitcher's arsenal. It's a pitch that can make you, whilst at the same time, it can be a pitch that can break you.

Whether it's getting out of a logjam on the field, or simply just keeping the opponent on their toes, the opportunities are limitless.

For LeRoy's Tim McMullen, it was a Section V championship-winning pitch, as he kept No. 3 Wellsville off-balanced throughout the game, holding the Lions to one run on five hits behind seven strikeouts and four walks to give the Knights their second title in three years with a 7-1 win at Wayland-Cohocton on a soggy Sunday afternoon.

“Their pitcher threw the ball really well,” said Wellsville coach Marc Agnello. “He has some good off-speed stuff, and we couldn't really find our way to adjust to it. It was tough. They made more plays than we did, and it resulted in them becoming champions.”

It was a start that the Lions (12-8) wanted to have in the top of the first, as four of their first five hitters all reached base behind the LeRoy defense. Colin Cook collected the team's first hit in the midst of the hot beginning, dropping a bloop single into right field.

In the next inning, Wellsville loaded the bases on two separate instances but McMullen worked his way out of his two biggest jams of the game to keep the Lions at a standstill. After a quick, scoreless third inning between both Cook and McMullen on the mound, the runs began to come across.

All eight runs scored came in the fourth inning, with the Lions starting things off with a one-out single from Liam McKinley. He found his way to second base, where Chet Robbins brought him in, trading places on a double that hit the third base bag and skipped into left field to break the ice for the Lions.

Shortly after, LeRoy followed suit. But not with just one run. Instead, a floodgate-opening inning, as all seven of their runs scored. The biggest hit out of the bunch came from lead-off hitter Giavanni Caccamise after the Knights loaded the bases, as he struck gold with a two-out, bases-clearing triple to help extend the lead for good.

“Base hit here, base hit there. A ball gets by us, and everything starts to break down,” Agnello said. “A ball will find its way to the fence, we throw a ball away. That fourth inning did not go very well for us. It seemed like it took the wind out of our sails, so to speak.”

A pitching change was made on the mound after the Caccamise triple, as Wellsville turned to Aiden Cook to keep them in the game. He did just that, as of the next nine LeRoy batters he faced, seven of them struck out to keep the Knights at bay the rest of the game.

It opened up a chance for Wellsville to jump back into the game, but McMullen continued to keep the Lions on edge, as he held down the fort with three more shutout innings to secure LeRoy's second Section V championship in three years.

Colin Cook finished with five strikeouts and three walks in his start into the fourth inning. At the plate, the senior led the way with two of the team's five hits in all. Dominic Sawyer helped the offensive cause with a single.

The wait for another Section V title in baseball will continue for Wellsville, as their first season in the Agnello era comes to a close, finishing with a record of 12-8. The Lions will graduate five seniors in the Cooks, Robbins, Joe Tronetti and Cooper Alsworth.

After navigating a tough field of competition, Agnello says the season was a successful one.

“This has been a great season. I was blessed to be the coach of these five seniors that we have leaving us,” Agnello said. “They have gone above and beyond for this program, they've carried us this season through thick and thin, good, bad and ugly. They were studs, and it was an absolute pleasure being around them. Things went well, and we have a good crew coming up, so we'll get back to work.”

Wellsville 000 100 0 – 1 5 3 LeRoy 000 700 X – 7 6 0

W – Colin Cook (LP) (5K, 3BB), Aiden Cook (4) (7K, BB), and Cooper Alsworth. L – Tim McMullen (WP) (CG, 7K, 4BB), and Ryan Friend.