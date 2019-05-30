Blue Devils end Red Raiders season

BATAVIA — The No. 4 Batavia Blue Devils scored three runs in the fifth inning to erase a two-run deficit and capture a 5-3 win over the No. 5 Hornell Red Raiders in the Section V, Class B1 semifinals at Genesee Community College on Wednesday evening.

The Red Raiders built up a 3-1 lead thanks to runs in the fourth and fifth inning, but the Blue Devils made just enough clutch plays down the stretch in order to eliminate the lead and even put an insurance run on the final tally.

“I thought we played pretty well today. They just made a handful more pitches and had a handful more hits when needed. And that was the difference, and that’s what it’s going to come down to in postseason baseball,” said HHS coach Brian Dyring.

Collin Burdett got the start on the hill, and he was Hornell’s half of a pitcher’s duel for the first trip through the lineups. Batavia finally got the first run of the game on the board in the third inning with an RBI single, but the Red Raiders responded immediately in the top of the fourth to take the lead.

Connor O’Rourke got the inning off with a single and was joined on the base paths by a bunt single from Matt Oyer. Jonas Sciotti then put both into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt before Ethan Curran worked a walk to load the bases. Tyler Acton and Nick Oyer then proceeded to each work walks with the bases loaded that scored both O’Rourke and Oyer and made it 2-1 in Hornell’s favor.

O’Rourke got things rolling again in the fifth inning with a base hit and the junior then moved into scoring position with a passed ball. Jonas Sciotti then placed a perfect shot into right field that landed in between three Batavia players and allowed O’Rourke to make it 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth.

But Batavia got a bases loaded double in the home half of the frame to tie the game, and then scored the game-winner moments later on a passed ball. The Blue Devils added one final insurance runs in the sixth inning, and held off a two-out rally attempt for Hornell in the seventh in order to grab the 5-3 win.

Hornell’s Burdett was given the loss in five innings of work. He allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out four. Zach Miles and Matt Oyer also made relief appearances in the loss.

The Red Raiders lose three seniors in Tommy Pieklo, Nick Carlton and Justin D’Amato, all three of whom have brought a considerable amount to the program.

“It’s been a genuine pleasure to coach all three of the seniors this year in Tommy Pieklo, Nick Carlton and Justin D’Amato,” said HHS coach Brian Dyring. “But the one that’s been with me the longest has been Justin D’Amato. He went from really just a starstruck kid who loved major league baseball and tried to just emulate major leaguers to now — he’s really learned how to hone his craft and he has turned in to a very good baseball player. I’m really going to miss Justin. He’s going to hold a special place for me forever.”

Hornell ends the 2019 season with an overall record of 10-7, but can be excited for what is yet to come out of a largely young group.

“This is a good season to reflect upon. We had 10 wins with a large number of underclassmen. We were Livingston County Co-Champions, and we had a lot of bright moments down the stretch. They fought hard every day, and I’m proud of them,” said Dyring.