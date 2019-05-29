Tronetti homers twice, strikes out 11 in win

WAYLAND — Every April, hockey players in the NHL have the annual tradition of sprouting a good luck charm on their face. They call it the playoff beard.

When it came to Wellsville's first game of sectional play on Tuesday at Wayland-Cohocton, senior stud Joe Tronetti was rocking a good luck charm of his own. Not a beard, but simply, a playoff mustache.

At first, it got a few chuckles from his teammates, coaches, and fans. But it managed to bring him not only some good luck, but a career evening's worth.

Tronetti was a one-man army for the Lions in all seven innings of their Class B2 Quarterfinal matchup with No. 4 Mynderse. He dominated on both the mound and at the plate, as he struck out 11 in his five-inning victory while blasting a pair of home runs in the team's 10-run fifth inning that allowed them to coast to a 14-6 win over the Blue Devils.

“I call him money. Joe is that senior leader,” Wellsville coach Marc Agnello said. “He wants that ball in his hand, and he's been swinging the bat great lately. He's that kind of guy. He's a winner. Look at the basketball team, he's an absolute winner. You couldn't ask for a much better day from him, and a guy like him deserves it. For all he's done for this program, past and present, it couldn't happen to a better guy.”

Tronetti went 3-for-4 with two home runs, both in the fifth inning — a three-run homer to deep left in his first at-bat in the fifth, and later, a two-run blast to straightaway center to send the Wellsville (11-7) dugout into a frenzy. The Lions totaled 17 hits at the plate, with four different hitters, including Tronetti, recording three hits.

“From the get-go, we've played tough competition through the year. Our record was not going to be as good as it was in the past, but that's okay,” said Agnello. “Going through the battles, the trials, the tribulations, the emotions, everything to this day. It's paying off in sectionals so far, and the guys are locked in. It's been the blueprint.”

The wheels began to turn in the first and second innings for Wellsville, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Then, the lead was doubled in the bottom of the third, as Tronetti dished out the first of six RBI in the game on a single, fresh off a Tyler Smith liner to right.

After a scoreless fourth inning by each team, the damage was soon done by the Lions, as they scored a 10-run frame that was led by a herculean effort from Tronetti, who blasted his pair of home runs to help his team crack double digits with a 14-0 lead, despite a late rally by Mynderse in the final two innings of play. Mynderse recorded the game's last six runs, including a five-spot in the seventh.

Smith finished with three hits, including a pair of doubles and three RBI to help Wellsville's offensive efforts. Aiden Cook and Alex Ordiway each had three hits, while Cooper Alsworth chipped in with a double.

Wellsville will now reach the Class B2 Semifinal round a second consecutive year, returning to the field on Thursday at a neutral site to take on top-seeded Waterloo for a spot in this upcoming weekend's championship game.

“We'll wait and see what happens,” said Agnello. “At this point in time, we'll lace up and face whoever we face. It won't matter. Right now, we're playing hot baseball, great baseball. We'll be ready for Thursday.”

Mynderse 000 0 0 1 5 – 6 5 3

Wellsville 112 0(10)0 X – 14 17 4

M – Jarad King (LP) (BB), Jeremy Porter (4), Jake Smith (5), Major (6), and Phillip Jang.

W – Joe Tronetti (WP) (11K, 2BB), Aiden Cook (6) (3K, 3BB), and Cooper Alsworth, Blake Beckwith (6).