LYONS — No. 12 Cuba-Rushford saved its best inning for last, as the Rebels rallied back from a 4-3 deficit in the top of the seventh, scoring three huge runs to pull ahead as they continued their Cinderella run with a 6-4 win over No. 4 Lyons on Monday in the Class C2 playoffs.

Cuba-Rushford (5-14) collected eight hits at the plate, with a pair of batters recording at least two each. Ella Jaffe led the way with a 2-for-5 outing with an RBI and run scored. Aubree Freeman added two hits and drove in a run, while Jen Burrows drove in two runs on a single.

In the circle, Burrows picked up the win in her complete game.

The Lady Rebels are now onto the Class C2 Semifinal round, which begins Wednesday, as they travel to Genesee Community College to take on top-seeded Pembroke.

C-R 000 102 3 - 6 8 3

Lyons 000 211 0 - 4 11 3

C-R - Jen Burrows (WP) (CG, K, 2BB), and Sarah Cole.

L - Ella Lester (4K, 10BB), Elizabeth Krause (LP, 6) (K, 2BB), and Taylor Richardson.