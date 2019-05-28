ALMOND — The Alfred-Almond Eagles picked things up Sunday right where they left off Saturday evening, adding two runs to a 7-2 lead in the final three innings of the first round of the Section V Class D1 baseball tournament in Almond.

After the game was suspended in the fourth inning on Saturday afternoon due to the thunderstorm, the Eagles came back on Sunday evening and took care of business for a 9-2 win over Jasper-Troupsburg.

“We try to give away less than four free bases and we made that goal. We had just one error so I will take that for a sectional game. We kept our strikeouts down, which is another goal that we have, and that put some pressure on them,” said A-A coach Burt Turner. “It was workman-like. The kids did exactly what we ask of them, and I was happy for them.”

Laertes Cushing got the start on the hill on Saturday evening, and was given the win a day later. He pitched the first four innings, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out five. Ty Kenney handled the workload on Sunday afternoon, allowing no runs on no hits in the three innings while striking out four batters.

The two runs on day two came right in the bottom of the fourth inning. Austin Swackhamer worked a walk and then Dylan Guthrie singled to put a pair of runners on. Zane Johnson then crushed a two-RBI double that brought both Swackhamer and Guthrie around to score.

The Eagles then cruised through the final three innings of play, grabbing the 9-2 win over two days. On Saturday afternoon, the Eagles built up their 7-2 lead thanks to some clutch hitting.

The Eagles got on the board in the home half of the first inning to strike first. Ty Kenney punched a single into right field before moving into scoring position on an error. Dylan Guthrie then put a ball in play that allowed Kenney to score on an error, making it a 1-0 game.

Alfred-Almond added two more runs in the second inning to grab the early 3-0 lead. Kevin Allen started things off with a single up the middle and moved into scoring position with a steal. Cameron Claire followed with a single and Blake McMichael brought home Allen with a sac bunt. Will Tormey then crushed a double into the gap in right field that easily scored Claire and made it 3-0.

Jasper-Troupsburg responded in the top of the third with two of its own runs to cut the lead to just 3-2 going into the home half of the inning.

But in the bottom of the third inning, the Eagles finally opened things up and pushed the lead out to 7-2 going into the fourth inning. Tormey singled and then moved into scoring position on an error. Dylan Guthrie then punched an RBI single into the outfield. Laertes Cushing added another single before Allen added one more with an RBI that made it 5-2. A passed ball scored Cushing before Claire put down an RBI sacrifice that made it 7-2.

No. 7 Alfred-Almond now faces off with No. 2 CG Finney today at 5 p.m. at Bishop Kearney.