HORNELL — There were some tightly contested races and more than a few new records recorded at the annual Hornell Kiwanis Kids Quarter Miler event Saturday morning at Maple City Park.

Over 175 kids showed up early Saturday morning in order to compete in the 30th version of the annual event. The event provides young children from ages 2-12 with the opportunity to compete in a challenging race for their age, while allowing them to compete in a healthy activity and participate in big community events.

Each participant received a ribbon, t-shirt and a coupon for a Burger King Kids Meal, while the top three runners each received a trophy.

Winners included: Nessa Matthews, Oliver Palmer, Caroline Kerr, Ryan Graves, Isabella Ramirez, Jace Herenker, Pauline Colson, Greyson Delles, Kara Mahany, Carson Shinebarger, Brynna Wilkinson, Maxine Max, Gracen Mahany, Logan Weitzel, Marianne Colson, Connor McCaffrey, Alexis Smith, Brayden Feenaughty, Selena Maldonado and Gavin O’Dell.

This year’s event was dedicated to the memory of Douglas Barnard, a member and secretary of the Hornell Kiwanis Club who passed away Tuesday evening after a battle with cancer. Barnard served in the US Air Force, stationed all around the world. Eventually, he settled in Hornell, where he immediately dedicated his time and attention to improving the lives of the citizens of Hornell.

Barnard joined the Kiwanis Club in 1991, and has been secretary since 2000.

“Doug served our country and he served our community,” said Kiwanis member Chuck Lamac. “He was a great member of the Kiwanis and an even better person.”

Here are the full results from the Kids Quarter Miler:

Girls

2: 1. Nessa Matthews, 2. Ireland Mullen, 3. Adalyn Butler. 3: 1. Caroline Kerr, 2. Felicity Karns, 3. Loretta Baker. 4: 1. Isabella Ramirez, 2. Ayla Amidon. 5: 1. Pauline Colson, 2. Mariana Ramirez, 3. Brogan Clark. 6: 1. Kara Mahany, 2. Gwen McCaffrey, 3. Jayden Dieter. 7: 1. Brynna Wilkinson, 2. Paisley Wint, 3. Olivia Miller. 8: 1. Gracen Mahany, 2. Olivia Tucker, 3. Annalise Bixby. 9: 1. Marianne Colson, 2. Evelyn Striker, 3. Lexi Gagne. 10: 1. Alexis Smith, 2. Chloe Connor, 3. Mayleigh Martin. 11-12: 1. Selena Maldonado, 2. Gwen Gagne, 3. Kadyn Piliero.

Boys

2: 1. Oliver Palmer, 2. Carson Crowe, 3. Parker Frost. 3: 1. Ryan Graves, 2. Ethan Bao, 3. Preston Shinebarger. 4: 1. Jace Herrenker, 2. Jaxson Hendee, 3. Nolan Matthews. 5: 1. Greyson Delles, 2. Oliver Clark, 3. Henry Burritt. 6: 1. Carson Shinebarger, 2. Brayden Graves, 3. Caden Dauber. 7: 1. Maxence Max, 2. Jack Burritt, 3. Parsa Ghotbi. 8: 1. Logan Witze, 2. Ethan Dieter, 3. Anatole Colson. 9: 1. Connor McCaffrey, 2. Remington Stauring, 3. Keegan Matt. 10: 1. Brayden Feenaughty, 2. Lucas O’Dell. 11-12: 1. Gavin O’Dell, 2. Tony Dong, 3. Blake Lisbet.