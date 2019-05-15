Team dedicates meet to Kerry Ann Wood

HORNELL — The Dansville Lady Mustangs were on a mission Tuesday, dedicating their track and field meet at Maple City Park to Lillia Anderson’s mom Kerry Ann Wood, who passed away last week. The Mustangs wore blue ribbons for ALS Awareness.

Hornell was able to take the 97-34 win on its Senior Night, but Dansville had a number of stellar performances.

Dansville highlights included a first-place finish by Robbi Boss in the 200 (30.3) and a first-place finish in high jump by Erin Patanella with a jump of 4-3. Madison Jacobs won in the shot put with a throw of 33-0.

Other top finishers include: Alex Kendall third-place 100 hurdles, Summer Foster second-place 1500 m, Sophia Frisiras’s second place 800 m, Madi Lee third place 400 m, Hayley Conrad second place 3000 m, Brielle Caruso third place 3000 m, Rachel Drake third place High Jump, Emma Beardsley third place Long Jump, Jessie Qiu second place Triple Jump, Jasmyn Fox third place Triple Jump.

On the boys side, the contest ended with Hornell leading 67-65 with pole vaulting to happen in Dansville Wednesday to determine the final score of the contest.

Owen James (200, 400), Alex Rodriguez (1600, 3200), Drew Morrow (800, high jump) and Karam Ali (discus, shot put) were all double-winners for Dansville. The Mustangs also won the 3200 relay.

The Mustangs will be competing Thursday (at Dansville) and Friday (at Avon) in the County Championships.

Mustangs shine

LEROY — Both the Dansville girls and boys track & field teams were in action this past weekend as a number of local student-athletes put in fine performances and one school record was also broken by Madison Jacobs in the shot put. Many others turned in personal bests in preparation for the county meet and the rapidly approaching Section V tournament.

Coach Eileen McMaster kept tabs on the girls action at the Dave Crabb Invitational in Livonia on Friday, May 10. Madison Jacobs broke the school record in the shop put with a throw of 35 feet 1 1/2 inches. She is currently ranked 8th in all of Section V and 2nd in Class B. Maddie has automatically qualifying for Sectionals.

Brooke Coombs also had a great throw of 25‘10“ placing 6th and provisionally qualifying for Sectionals. Jessie Qiu cleared in the pole vault for the first time this season clearing to 6‘1“ placing 6th. Jess also placed 6th in Triple Jump. Madi Lee placed sixth In the 200 with a time of 31.60. Sophia Frisiras tied her personal best in the 800.

On the boys side, coach Matt Quibell chimed in with the Mustang results from the Leroy Invite on Saturday (May 11) as there were a number of efforts that stood out.

Alex Rodriguez - 3200m - 1st place - 10:14.59 (Alex is currently ranked in 4th place in Section V Class B for the 3200m run).

1600m Sprint Medley JV Relay - 2nd place (Drew Morrow, Nate Simpson, Michael Thomas, Connor Knapp)

Karam Ali - Shot Put - 5th place - 41-07.75 feet.

The following boys earned their personal records at the invitational:

Owen James - 100m (12.63), 200m (25.42), 400m (56.55)

Michael Thomas - long jump (15-1), 800m (2:44.41)

Chad Thomas - 1600m (5:11.13), 3200m (11:23.52)

Chase Perkins - 400m hurdles (1:16.65)

Jonah Gray - 200m (27.63)

Karam Ali - discus (107-11 feet)

Billy Knapp - discus (105.05 feet).