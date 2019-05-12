Numerous records shattered at Elks Spring Day

WELLSVILLE – A heavy amount of rain with a little thunder and lightning washed out Spring Day for the first time in over two decades last year. A rare occurrence to say the least. It was also a day that left Wellsville boys coach Dean Giopulos quite irritable.

“This is my 40th year at Spring Day, 36 years as a coach. It was special to me then, and it's special to me now,” he said. “The weather has been so bad this season. Last year, there was a picture of me being pelted with rain, and I was pretty grumpy about it that we couldn't get last year's meet in. You work so hard to put this stuff together, and have stuff out of your control happen. But today, we were blessed.”

On Saturday, there was no rain in sight, no cloudy skies. A perfect Saturday afternoon was in store for over 20 schools to take center stage in New York State's longest-running high school invitational on the track.

Instead of inclement weather that broke the May afternoon last year, records were smashed one year later — 13 of them to be exact, the most in Wellsville Spring Day history.

Through 20 total events, one school came out on top – Rush-Henrietta, as they swept the boys and girls divisions of competition with over 400 combined points to become the 2019 Wellsville Elks Spring Day Grand Champion in a historic day.

“I couldn't tell you how many records were broken today, but I can say that it's more than we've ever broken before,” Giopulos said. “A lot of it has to do with the quality of the competition, as well as this being an outstanding track to compete on. We feel this is the best place in the area, and the fastest place in Western New York. These teams come back for a reason, and this is special for Wellsville.”

On the girls side, Canisteo-Greenwood and Wellsville followed Rush-Henrietta in the top three, with the Lady Redskins coming away with multiple top six finishes, including a pair of wins from the field from girls MVP Jaiden Weitzel, who earned gold in the long jump and triple jump. Weitzel also added a first-place finish in the 400 relay, as well as a third-place finish in the 100 dash to lead their second-place overall finish with 72.5 points.

Allie Smith, Kylie Williamson and Taneeka Howell each had a pair of top six finishes, while Emilee Wright and Brooke Smith had one of their own. The team also had a fifth-place finish in the 3200 relay.

The Lady Lions had 10 top-six finishes to put toward their 51-point third place finish. Emma Kinnicutt earned gold in both throwing events to lead the charge, scoring winning throws in the shot put and discus. Kinnicutt also added a fourth-place finish in the 400 hurdles, as well as a third place finish alongside her teammates in the shuttle hurdles.

Emily Costello had a pair of top six finishes, while Brooklyn Stisser, Maddie Bailey, Mattie Buckley, Grace Middaugh and Erin Billings each had one. Lady Lions coach Chris Brown said the competition brought out the best in the team.

“It goes without saying, Rush-Henrietta dominated, but they brought out the best in everyone,” he said. “Especially our team, they all did very well. Our relays all had their best times, we had several kids that PR'd, Emma (Kinnicutt) won two events. Every year, this is about friendly competition. I feel really good about how it all came out. It was a great camaraderie of coaches, and athletes.”

Hornell tied with Pioneer for fifth place, as the Red Raiders earned eight top six finishes. Emma Flaitz led the way with a pair that included a gold medal finish in the 400 run. Flaitz also placed sixth in the 200 dash. Adding help along the way was Carter Browne, who had two top six finishes. McKenzie Hall, Aubre Robinson and Kathryn Evans each had one.

In the relay department, the Lady Red Raiders had two third-place finishes in the 1600 and 3200, as well as a fifth-place 400 relay finish.

Fillmore tallied a ninth place finish with 23 points overall, as Amanda Burrichter and Morgan Byer each had a second-place finish in the Steeplechase and high jump to pace the day. Sophia Templeton, Ada Sylvester and Emily Hatch also had a top six finish.

Alfred-Almond finished just outside the top 10 with 18 points, enough for 11th place. Maeve Looney earned a third-place finish in the 800 sprint and fourth-place finish in the 400 sprint. Lily Clark and Andrea McMahon each had a sixth-place finish. The Lady Eagles also had fourth and fifth place finishes in the 3200 and 1600 relays.

Cuba-Rushford finished 12th overall, as Summer Mattison came away with a gold medal in the high jump. In the relay department, the Lady Rebels finished third in the 400 relay. For Jasper-Troupsburg, Autumn Essigmann had two top six finishes, placing third in the pole vault, and fourth in the discus.

Maddie McDonald recorded a third place finish in the long jump to lead Bolivar-Richburg, while Maureen Stuckey placed fifth in the pole vault for Arkport/Canaseraga.

The top local competition in the boys division was Avoca/Prattsburgh, who collected 28 team points for a fifth place finish behind three top six finishes from Hayden Berry, who was among the record-breakers and came out victorious in the Steeplechase, as well as a second place finish in the 3200 run, and a fifth place finish in the 1600 run.

Julian Hopkins placed second in the triple jump, while Thomas Derick was sixth in the Pentathlon. The Tigers also collected a sixth place finish in the 1600 relay.

Genesee Valley placed sixth overall with 25.5 points on the day. The Jaguars collected three top six finishes, two from the same event, as Brock Ellsessor placed second in the high jump, and Morgan Torrey tied with Pioneer's Connor Dubel for fifth. Isiah Goodrich had the second best time in the Steeplechase.

Canisteo-Greenwood and Alfred-Almond both collected 14 team points to finish in eighth overall. The Redskins earned two top six finishes with Blake Ilges earning a second place medal in the 200 meter dash. Ryder Slayton placed sixth in the 400 hurdles. Along the way, the team added two top-six runs in the relay department, finishing fourth in the 400 and sixth in the 3200.

Davon Bloom picked up two of Alfred-Almond's four top-six finishes in the meet, as he recorded a fourth-place finish in the 400 hurdles and fifth-place finish in the triple jump. Carson Hann and Ethan Hann each had sixth place finishes in the Steeplechase and 800 meter sprint, respectively. The Eagles also placed third in the 3200 relay.

Cuba-Rushford and Jasper-Troupsburg rounded off the top 10 with a deadlock at 10th place with 11 points each. The Rebels tallied four finishes in the top six, with Skylar Coleman earning a pair of fourth place medals in the 400 sprint and long jump. DeAndre Ahrens had a fifth place finish in the 400 hurdles and a sixth place finish in the 100 dash.

The Wildcats saw Devon Hawkins and Reese Draper finish fourth in the discus and high jump. Aaron Flint and Lance Baumgarner each had a sixth place finish in the 400 sprint and 110 hurdles. Jasper-Troupsburg also picked up a sixth place finish in the 400 relay.

Host Wellsville placed 11th overall with 10 points, led by a first-place finish from Kelleach Bailey, Wyatt Scott, Tim Wolfe and Sam Schmidt in the shuttle hurdle event that closed out the day.

“We didn't score much today, but they came out to compete,” said Giopulos. “It's such a young squad, and you don't get a chance to compete in this kind of meet until you become a junior in your career. To be able to come out to be at a top-level meet, it helps them to grow and develop, and it gives them a keen perspective on the definition of good. Good is relative.”

Bolivar-Richburg collected nine points, tying with Arkport/Canaseraga for 12th place overall, with Maurcio Martinez leading the way with third place medal in the Pentathlon. Jason Greeson had a fifth place in the 400 sprint, and Colten Studley finished sixth in the pole vault.

Arkport/Canaseraga collected four top six finishes with Will Chamberlin scoring the highest finish, placing fourth in the pole vault. Matt Geffers and Pierce Young had fifth place finishes in the 110 hurdles and Steeplechase. Louis Payne finished sixth in the 3200 run.

Hornell saw Liam Hendrickson finish fourth in the triple jump. Whitesville's Matt Garis placed fifth in the 3200 run, and Fillmore's Dawson Wilmot added a sixth place finish in the 200 dash.

After the meet, Giopulos gave thanks to everyone involved year after year.

“Having Colin Bailey and Kelly Lynch run our timing system, the many officials that have come and do a great job moderating the meet, Bill Sortore bringing a big amount of energy by announcing. This is a great facility that we have,” he said. “Me and Chris Brown have down this for a long time, and having the resources that we have to make it an efficient meet, it's nice to see these types of performances.

“We've had a tremendous amount of support from the Elks Club for this meet, and the parents of the athletes that come to help us out with the concession stand, the boosters. There's so many things that so many people do that most don't see, and we're deeply appreciative of it. I love these kids, they do what you say, and they make your job easier. I wouldn't trade this group for anything.”

As for Brown, he reflected on the importance of Saturday's meet with next week's Super 8 meet in Salamanca and Sectionals right around the corner.

“It's important for these kids, we have a young team,” he said. “They get to see what kind of competition Rush-Henrietta, Pioneer, and all these other great teams have. Now, it gets them ready, and they have to realize they have to be ready. Seeing how everyone performed, they're ready. I was very happy with how they performed, and I feel confident going forward into the next few meets.”

Boys Team Scores: Rush-Henrietta 199, Pioneer 126.5, Allegany-Limestone 80, Portville 36, Avoca/Prattsburgh 28, Genesee Valley 25.5, Franklinville 20, Canisteo-Greenwood 14, Alfred-Almond 14, Cuba-Rushford 11, Jasper-Troupsburg 11, Wellsville 10, Bolivar-Richburg 9, Arkport/Canaseraga 9, Salamanca 8, Hornell 6, Scio 6, Addison 3, Whitesville 2, Fillmore 1.



100 – 1. Matthew Blue (R-H) 11.1, 2. Noah Steinbroner (FRA), 3. Derek Nieves (PIO), 4. Mike Rigerman (PIO), 5. Jayden Lassiter (PORT), 6. DeAndre Ahrens (C-R).



200 – 1. Giovan McKnight (R-H) 23.9, 2. Blake Ilges (C-G), 3. Noah Steinbroner (FRA), 4. Jayden Lassiter (PORT), 5. Tyler Ely (PIO), 6. Dawson Wilmot (FIL).



400 – 1. Ben Hulbert (R-H) 49.4, 2. Giovan McKnight (R-H), 3. Tyler Ely (PIO), 4. Skylar Coleman (C-R), 5. Jason Greeson (B-R), 6. Aaron Flint (J-T).



800 – 1. Chase Ritchie (R-H) 2:04.6, 2. David Ficarra (R-H), 3. Max Hughes (PIO), 4. Derrick Dean (PORT), 5. Justin Drennan (PIO), 6. Ethan Hann (A-A).



1600 – 1. Max Hughes (PIO) 4:36.9, 2. Trey Felton (R-H), 3. Charlie Freeman (R-H), 4. Trent Wesley (PIO), 5. Hayden Berry (A/P), 6. Kris Thompson (ADD).



3200 – 1. Trent Wesley (PIO) 10:14.1, 2. Hayden Berry (A/P), 3. Kyle Smith (R-H), 4. Jacen Emerson (R-H), 5. Matt Garis (WHI), 6. Louis Payne (A/C).



110H – 1. Michael Wolfgang (A-L) 15.2, 2. Alan Neal (R-H), 3. Cyrus Clinkscale (R-H), 4. Justin Siwa (PIO), 5. Matt Geffers (A/C), 6. Lance Baumgarner (J-T).



400H – 1. Liam Coulter (A-L) 55.4, 2. Michael Wolfgang (A-L), 3. Derek Nieves (PIO), 4. Davon Bloom (A-A), 5. DeAndre Ahrens (C-R), 6. Ryder Slayton (C-G).



Shuttle – 1. Wellsville (Bailey, Scott, Wolfe, Schmidt) 55.2, 2. Allegany-Limestone, 3. Rush-Henrietta, 4. Pioneer, 5. Hornell.



400R – 1. Pioneer (Nieves, Ely, Stahley, Rigerman) 45.8, 2. Portville, 3. Rush-Henrietta, 4. Canisteo-Greenwood, 5. Allegany-Limestone, 6. Jasper-Troupsburg.



1600R – 1. Rush-Henrietta (Blue, J. Boykins, M. Boykins, Hulbert) 3:21.9, 2. Genesee Valley, 3. Pioneer, 4. Allegany-Limestone, 5. Portville, 6. Avoca/Prattsburgh.



3200R – 1. Rush-Henrietta (Freeman, Ritchie, Ficarra, Hulbert) 8:02.5, 2. Pioneer, 3. Alfred-Almond, 4. Portville, 5. Franklinville, 6. Canisteo-Greenwood.



Steeplechase – 1. Hayden Berry (A/P) 10:20.4, 2. Isiah Goodrich (GV), 3. Frederick Miller (R-H), 4. Ryan Wisniewski (A-L), 5. Pierce Young (A/C), 6. Carson Hann (A-A).



Pentathlon – 1. Tamaree Haygood (R-H) 3314, 2. Kohl Ambuske (SAL), 3. Mauricio Martinez (B-R), 4. Cody Scholl (PIO), 5. John Yan (FRA), 6. Thomas Derick (A/P).



Shot – 1. Tristan Makowski (PIO) 48-1, 2. Patrick Walsh (A-L), 3. Seth Porter (S), 4. Connor Walsh (A-L), 5. Josh Manning (R-H), 6. Denten Tilly (PIO).



Discus – 1. Patrick Walsh (A-L) 131-8, 2. Tristan Makowski (PIO), 3. Connor Walsh (A-L), 4. Devon Hawkins (J-T), 5. Josh Manning (R-H), 6. Hassan Abdi (R-H).



High Jump – 1. Jaqui White (R-H) 6-1, 2. Brock Ellsessor (GV), 3. Michael Wolfgang (A-L), 4. Reese Draper (J-T), 5. Connor Dubel (PIO), 5. Morgan Torrey (GV).



Long Jump – 1. Miles Boykins (R-H) 21-8.5, 2. Jason Boykins (R-H), 3. Mike Rigerman (PIO), 4. Skylar Coleman (C-R), 5. Alex Wenke (PORT), 6. Connor Dubel (PIO).



Tri Jump – 1. Alex Wenke (PORT) 41-6.25, 2. Julian Hopkins (A/P), 3. Matthew Blue (R-H), 4. Liam Hendrickson (HHS), 5. Davon Bloom (A-A), 6. Mike Rigerman (PIO).



Pole Vault – 1. Phoenix Palmer (R-H) 13-7, 2. John Sullivan (R-H), 3. Justin Siwa (PIO), 4. Will Chamberlin (A/C), 5. Tyler Oakes (FRA), 6. Colten Studley (B-R).





Girls

Team Scores: Rush-Henrietta 207.5, Canisteo-Greenwood 72.5, Wellsville 51, Avon 40, Pioneer 38, Hornell 38, Allegany-Limestone 38, Franklinville 24, Fillmore 23, Salamanca 20, Alfred-Almond 18, Cuba-Rushford 16, Portville 14, Jasper-Troupsburg 10, Bolivar-Richburg 6, Arkport/Canaseraga 2, Addison 1.



100 – 1. Jaelyn Davis (R-H) 12.5, 2. Aniya McGhie (R-H), 3. Jaiden Weitzel (C-G), 4. Taneeka Howell (C-G), 5. Jackie Daley (PORT), 6. Grace DeCapua (A-L).



200 – 1. Jaelyn Davis (R-H) 25.7, 2. Taneeka Howell (C-G), 3. Oumou Donzo (R-H), 4. Jackie Daley (PORT), 5. Grace DeCapua (A-L), 6. Emma Flaitz (HHS).



400 – 1. Emma Flaitz (HHS), 2. Allie Smith (C-G), 3. Milan Linzy (R-H), 4. Maeve Looney (A-A), 5. Grace DeCapua (A-L), 6. Brooklyn Stisser (W).



800 – 1. Haley Riorden (R-H) 2:15.1, 2. Elyse Cochrane (AVON), 3. Maeve Looney (A-A), 4. Sophia Templeton (FIL), 5. Kylie Williamson (C-G), 6. Hailey Andrews (PIO).



1500 – 1. Madison Serapilio (R-H) 5:02.9, 2. Kylie Williamson (C-G), 3. Lindsey Clawson (A-L), 4. Emma Winden (R-H), 5. Emily Costello (W), 6. McKenzie Hall (HHS).



3000 – 1. Alex Ventresca (R-H) 10:53.8, 2. Lily Oliver (R-H), 3. Emily Costello (W), 4. Lindsey Clawson (A-L), 5. Alysa Williams (FRA), 6. Carter Browne (HHS).



100H – 1. Marissa Klimczak (PIO) 16.4, 2. Lydia Slattery (R-H), 3. Kayla Vorasane (R-H), 4. Madeline Lippert (A-L), 5. Hayly Fredrickson (FRA), 6. Andrea McMahon (A-A).



400H – 1. Marissa Klimczak (PIO) 1:06.5, 2. Christina Gates (R-H), 3. Alliyah Allen (R-H), 4. Emma Kinnicutt (W), 5. Ada Sylvester (FIL), 6. Brooke Smith (C-G).



Shuttle – 1. Rush-Henrietta (Grant, Simlin, Vorasane, Slattery) 1:04.8, 2. Allegany-Limestone, 3. Wellsville, 4. Hornell, 5. Pioneer.



400R – 1. Canisteo-Greenwood (Weitzel, A. Smith, Howell, B. Smith) 51.0, 2. Rush-Henrietta, 3. Cuba-Rushford, 4. Pioneer, 5. Hornell, 6. Allegany-Limestone.



1600R – 1. Rush-Henrietta (Allen, Gregg, Linzy, McGhie) 4:03.5, 2. Avon, 3. Hornell, 4. Allegany-Limestone, 5. Alfred-Almond, 6. Pioneer.



3200R – 1. Rush-Henrietta (Gates, Gregg, Oliver, Riorden) 9:31.8, 2. Avon, 3. Hornell, 4. Alfred-Almond, 5. Canisteo-Greenwood, 6. Addison.



Steeplechase – 1. Alex Ventresca (R-H) 7:46.5, 2. Amanda Burrichter (FIL), 3. Isabel Marzec (AVON), 4. Carter Browne (HHS), 5. Aubre Robinson (HHS), 6. Lily Clark (A-A).



Pentathlon – 1. Natalie Masten (AVON) 2633, 2. Liz Haley (R-H), 3. Logan Fredrickson (FRA), 4. Madison Snayczuk (PIO), 5. Makenzie Pearch (R-H), 6. Mattie Buckley (W).



Shot – 1. Emma Kinnicutt (W) 34-0.75, 2. Maleenah Ortiz (R-H), 3. Meganne Chapman (FRA), 4. Grace Middaugh (W), 5. Loryn Tisdale (R-H), 6. Kathryn Evans (HHS).



Discus – 1. Emma Kinnicutt (W) 109-10, 2. Maleenah Ortiz (R-H), 3. Erin Billings (W), 4. Autumn Essigmann (J-T), 5. Alyssa Roblee (PIO), 6. Emilee Wright (C-G).



High Jump – 1. Summer Mattison (C-R) 5-0, 2. Morgan Byer (FIL), 3. Mallory Voegelin (A-L), 4. Jem Yarbour (SAL), 5. Allison Freeman (R-H), 6. Kylie Williamson (C-G).



Long Jump – 1. Jaiden Weitzel (C-G) 17-9.25, 2. Jaelyn Davis (R-H), 3. Maddie McDonald (B-R), 4. Mushirah Sheppard (SAL), 5. Bryar Childs (PORT), 6. Allie Smith (C-G).



Tri Jump – 1. Jaiden Weitzel (C-G) 35-2.5, 2. Elaina Hughes (R-H), 3. Bryar Childs (PORT), 4. Allison Freeeman (R-H), 5. Aly Hill (SAL), 6. Maddie Bailey (W).



Pole Vault – 1. Mushirah Sheppard (SAL) 9-7, 2. Hayly Fredrickson (FRA), 3. Autumn Essigmann (J-T), 4. Morgan McAfee (PIO), 5. Maureen Stuckey (A/C), 6. Emily Hatch (FIL).