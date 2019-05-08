WAYLAND — It came down to the final race of the evening, but the Hornell Lady Red Raiders won the last relay and grabbed a narrow 73-68 win over Wayland-Cohocton on Tuesday evening in Wayland.

"The girls were able to pull away after the second leg and secure the victory," said HHS coach Damian DeMarco. "Hats off to the Way-Co girls. Coach Brent Owens has several top quality athletes and they were clearly ready to take on the challenge.

"Once again, Emma Flaitz, Carter Browne, and McKenzie Hall led the way. Vivi Spitulnik was a difference maker in the throws. Netasha McIntosh pulled an amazing comeback down the homestretch in the 800. Alyssa DeLany deserves special commendation for her effort, battling a leg injury to score crucial points in her events."

Emma Flaitz dominated for the Lady Raiders, winning three different events. She won the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.1, the 400 with a time of 1:04.7 and the 800 with a time of 2:37.4. Mackenzie Hall added a win in the 3200 as well as the 1600. Carter Browne also picked up some big points in the long distance events, coming in second place in the 1600 and third place in the 3200.

Natasha McIntosh added some big points in the 800 with a comeback finish in second place. Vivi Spitulnik made a huge difference on the field, winning the discus and finishing in second place in the shot put.

Alyssa Delaney also had a great meet, despite battling through a leg injury. Delany won the triple jump, then added second place finishes in the long jump, high jump and the 100 meter hurdles.

Hornell (3-1) now heads to the Wellsville Spring Day on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Wayland-Cohocton 107, Hornell 33

WAYLAND — The Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles dominated at home on Tuesday evening in order to grab a 107-33 victory over the visiting Hornell Red Raiders in Wayland.

The Red Raiders were led by Liam Hendrickson, who picked up Hornell’s lone individual win with a 39-1.5 mark in the triple jump. He also picked up a pair of second place finishes in the long jump and the 100 meter dash. Noah Fuller also had a strong day, picking up two silver medals in the 200 and 400 meter dashes.

"Down a few athletes in key events, the Boys had a tough loss at Way-Co, but several Raiders set season best performances including: Liam Hendrickson in the Triple Jump, Jack McCumiskey in the Discus, Brennan Khork in the Shot Put, Noah Fuller in the 200M, and Brennan DeLany in the Triple Jump," said coach Mike DeGaetano. "All of them, with the exception of Liam, are first year track and field athletes. The underclassmen just keep getting better each week and the final score and our team record are not indicative of the hard work in practice or competitive fire in competition.

"Individually they are steadily moving up the Section V and LCAA Leaderboards, and that bodes well for the future of the team. I and the coaching staff are very proud of their continual improvement."

Hornell now heads to the Wellsville Spring Day on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Dansville falls

DANSVILLE — Letchworth swept Dansville at a dual meet Tuesday.

Alex Rodriguez led the Dansville boys with wins in the 3200 and the 1600. Owen James won the 200 and was third in the 100.

Zach Foster was the runner-up in the 3200m and third in the 1600. Karma Ali placed second in the shot put and third in both the discus and 200. Michael Thomas was second in the long jump and third in the high jump. Drew Morrow was third in the 400 hurdles and the 400m. Adding third-place finishes were Connor Knapp in the pole vault and Dawson Wadsworth in the triple jump.

Leading the Lady Mustangs was Sophia Frisiras with wins in the 800 (2:28.14) and the 400 (66.86), plus a second in the 200. Summer Foster won the 1500. Madi Jacobs claimed first in the shot put. The 4x800 relay team of Brie Caruso, Carly McKinney, Summer Foster and Emma Beardsley finished first.

Erin Patanella was second in the high jump. Placing third were Madi Lee in the 400, Emily Porter in the high jump, Brielle Caruso in the 3000 and Jessie Qiu in the triple jump.

TENNIS

Hornell 3, LeRoy 2



HORNELL — It was a battle, but Hornell was able to escape with its eighth straight win Tuesday, a 3-2 win over LeRoy.



Federico Zotto swept at second singles for Hornell (8-0), with Mike Harrick winning an epic 7-6(7-2), 6-7(4-7), 6-4 contest at third singles.



Vinnie Liberto and Rayyan Buell(Hornell) triumphed 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 at second doubles to help secure the win for the Red Raiders, who handed LeRoy its first defeat.



Singles

1. Bailey Morse (L) d. Derek McCumiskey 6-2, 6-1

2. Federico Zotto (H) d. Joey Cifelli 6-0, 6-0

3. Mike Harrick (H) d. Dan Ferrara 7-6(7-2), 6-7(4-7), 6-4

Doubles

1. Eliot Smith/William Stowell (L) d. Conor Smith & Dylan Greenthal 6-3, 6-3

2. Vinnie Liberto/Rayyan Buell (H) d. Ian Kemp & Roan Mallaber 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

BASEBALL

Campbell-Savona 5, Canisteo-Greenwood 3

CAMPBELL - Campbell-Savona got past Canisteo-Greenwood by a score of 5-3 Tuesday in a Steuben County Athletic Association baseball matchup.

“It was a duel in the mud, it came down to who played best in the conditions,” Campbell-Savona head coach David Swan said. “We played good, fundamental baseball in the late innings to hold down a good team. It was a great bounce back win after a tough loss.”

Ethan Park had two hits for the Panthers and Derrick Goll had a hit for 2 RBI in the fifth inning.

The Redskins jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, but the Panthers responded with two in the third and a 3 run fifth.

Cade Cochran tossed a complete game for the Panthers.

GOLF

Livonia 168, Dansville 208



DANSVILLE — The rain didn't stop the Mustangs from shying away from a challenge Tuesday night at Brae Burn golf club.



Unfortunately the challenge and the conditions were too tough. Livonia shot lights out through the rain and soft course conditions beating the Mustangs 168-208.



The young Mustangs put forth one of their better team efforts of the year but the Bulldogs were dialed in. Jackson Backus was the medalist with 40 while James Flick (42), Ben Hardy (43), and Tom Keysa (43) rounded out the scoring for Livonia. JJ. Crissy was tops for the Mustangs with a 49.



Dansville takes on Hornell on Wednesday.