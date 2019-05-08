FILLMORE — The Genesee Valley boys and the Fillmore girls each went undefeated at an Allegany County track & field meet Tuesday.

GV’s boys swept all three relays, with Brock Ellsessor taking the 200 and high jump wins. Christian Lopez was also a double winner in the 400 and the triple jump. Isiah Goodrich claimed the 800, with Levi Burrows winning the long jump and Dakota Butler taking the pole vault.

Hunter MacNeal led Fillmore with wins in the shot put and the discus. Dawson Wilmot won the 100 race with Greg Stann taking the 400 hurdles. Leading Houghton was Zach Tucker with wins in the 1600 and 3200.

On the girls side, Fillmore was powered by triple-winner Amanda Burrichter who swept the 800, 1500 and 3000 runs.

Ada Sylvester won the 100 hurdles and the 400 run. Rachel Doezema swept the 100 and 200. Carmen Mancuso claimed the shot put, with Morgan Byer winning the high jump and Emily Hatch taking the pole vault. Fillmore also won the relay.

GV was led by Alexis Deichmann’s win in the discus. Houghton’s Noelle Keeler took the high jump and long jump.

Results

Boys

Team Scores: Genesee Valley 80, Fillmore 32; Genesee Valley 98, Houghton 12; Fillmore 57, Houghton 26.

100 – 1. Dawson Wilmot (F) 11.8, 2. Joey Sweet (GV), 3. Levi Burrows (GV). 200 – 1. Brock Ellsessor (GV) 24.3, 2. Joey Sweet (GV), 3. Gabe Sny'der (GV). 400 – 1. Christian Lopez (GV) 1:02.3, 2. Dawson Wilmot (F), 3. Melvin Hamer (GV). 800 – 1. Isiah Goodrich (GV) 2:18.1, 2. Jaiden Tripi (GV), 3. Filip Trajkovski (GV). 1600 – 1. Zach Tucker (HA) 5:25.7, 2. Dawson Wilmot (F), 3. Jon Rizzo (GV). 3200 – 1. Zach Tucker (HA) 11:44.6, 2. Jon Rizzo (GV). 400H – 1. Greg Stann (F) 1:22.9. 400R – 1. Genesee Valley (Sweet, Ellsessor, Layman, Burrows) 49.4, 2. Fillmore. 1600R – 1. Genesee Valley (Lopez, Hamer, Butler, Snyder) 4:40.6. 3200R – 1. Genesee Valley (Goodrich, Tripi, Hamer, Trajkovski) 10:16.0. Shot – 1. Hunter MacNeal (F) 33-4, 2. Greg Stann (F), 3. Cam Middaugh (GV). Discus – 1. Hunter MacNeal (F) 91-2, 2. Jaiden Tripi (GV), 3. Filip Trajkovski (GV). High Jump – 1. Brock Ellsessor (GV) 5-10, 2. Morgan Torrey (GV), 3. Simon Sardina (H). Long Jump – 1. Levi Burrows (GV) 15-6.75, 2. Kaden Layman (GV), 3. Hunter MacNeal (F). Tri Jump – 1. Christian Lopez (GV) 35-0.5, 2. Isiah Goodrich (GV). Pole Vault – 1. Dakota Butler (GV) 6-0.

Girls

Team Scores: Fillmore 79, Genesee Valley 26; Fillmore 84, Houghton 24; Genesee Valley 52, Houghton 32.

100 – 1. Rachel Doezema (F) 13.8, 2. Noelle Keeler (H), 3. Julia Colombo (F). 200 – 1. Rachel Doezema (F) 30.1, 2. Nicole Torraca (H), 3. Sophia Templeton (F). 400 – 1. Ada Sylvester (F) 1:07.8, 2. Carmen Mancuso (F), 3. Dyanna Coble (GV). 800 – 1. Amanda Burrichter (F) 2:19.6, 2. Maddie Engler (F), 3. Morgan James (F). 1500 – 1. Amanda Burrichter (F) 5:17.2, 2. Sophia Templeton (F), 3. Ali Tucker (H). 3000 – 1. Amanda Burrichter (F) 11:54.9, 2. Ali Tucker (H). 100H – 1. Ada Sylvester (F) 18.7. 400R – 1. Fillmore (Mancuso, Hatch, Doezema, Sylvester) 56.4, 2. Genesee Valley. Shot – 1. Carmen Mancuso (F) 26-8, 2. Emma Bower (F), 3. Abbi Coble (GV). Discus – 1. Alexis Deichmann (GV) 74-0, 2. Abbi Coble (GV), 3. Emma Bower (F). High Jump – 1. Morgan Byer (F) 4-10, 2. Raena Hopkins (F). Long Jump – 1. Noelle Keeler (H) 13-1.5, 2. Sophia Gambino (GV), 3. Julia Colombo (F). Tri Jump – 1. Noelle Keeler (H) 26-10.5, 2. Alexis Deichmann (GV), 3. Lizzie Bentley (GV). Pole Vault – 1. Emily Hatch (F) 6-7.

TENNIS

Fillmore 4, Wellsville 1

FILLMORE — Fillmore and Wellsville entered Tuesday with just one loss between them. Something had to give.

The Eagles kept their unbeaten record intact, taking a 4-1 win over the visiting Lions.

Fillmore (8-0) swept the singles with Micah Schilke, Levi Webb and Tobias Webb taking wins. Jake Masterson and Cordel Nary won at No. 2 doubles for the Eagles.

Wellsville (7-2) got on the board at first doubles with Bryce Beckwith/Walker Waldon battling past Carter Sisson/Luke Cole 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

“First doubles was a great match,” said Fillmore coach Crouch. “Luke and Carter got up a couple of breaks early in all three sets, but Wellsville kept battling and fought back to win. The other matches were more competitive than the scores indicate, it was a great test for our program as we get set for the stretch run towards team sectionals.”

Wellsville hosts Alfred Almond today.

Singles 1. Micah Schilke (F) d. Dahlton Mattison 6-2, 6-2 2. Levi Webb (F) d. Hunter Payne 6-0, 6-1 3. Tobias Webb (F) d. Matthew Bittel 6-0, 6-1 Doubles 1. Bryce Beckwith/Walker Waldon (W) d. Carter Sisson/Luke Cole 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 2. Jake Masterson/Cordel Nary (F) d. Ian Iantorno/Jacob Schrlau 6-0, 6-1

BASEBALL

Campbell-Savona 5, Canisteo-Greenwood 3

CAMPBELL - Campbell-Savona got past Canisteo-Greenwood by a score of 5-3 Tuesday in a Steuben County Athletic Association baseball matchup.

“It was a duel in the mud, it came down to who played best in the conditions,” Campbell-Savona head coach David Swan said. “We played good, fundamental baseball in the late innings to hold down a good team. It was a great bounce back win after a tough loss.”

Ethan Park had two hits for the Panthers and Derrick Goll had a hit for 2 RBI in the fifth inning.

The Redskins jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, but the Panthers responded with two in the third and a 3 run fifth.

Cade Cochran tossed a complete game for the Panthers.

Bolivar-Richburg 11, Genesee Valley 1

BELMONT – A strong start was all the Wolverines needed, as they scored four runs in the first inning of play to roll their way toward an 11-1 road win at Genesee Valley Tuesday night.

Bolivar-Richburg (11-2) was led by Logan Bess with a 3-for-3 outing, a double and three RBI. Hudson Evingham added three hits and drove one run in. Riley McDonald had two hits and two RBI, while Micah Crump had three RBI. Crump picked up the win on the mound, striking out six in his complete game.

For Genesee Valley (4-6), Evan Windus struck out seven in his five innings. He also added an RBI single, while Josh McGuire added two hits including a triple.

“We left runners on base. It killed us,” GV coach Kevin Scott said. “We should have been right in this game, but the baserunning and the mental mistakes really hurt us. We were hitting the ball pretty well, and their pitcher didn't really overpower us. They hit the ball well despite Evan pitching a nice game for us.”

The Wolverines will host Campbell-Savona on Thursday, while the Jaguars head to Cuba-Rushford today.

Bolivar-Richburg 401 204 0 – 11 10 1

Genesee Valley 001 000 0 – 1 7 0

B-R – Micah Crump (WP) (CG, 6K, 4BB), and Hudson Evingham.

GV – Evan Windus (LP) (7K, 3BB), Christian Tuttle (6), and Cody Schneider.

Friendship 17, Whitesville 13

FRIENDSHIP – In a game that saw an 11-11 tie after the first three innings, Friendship scored five big runs in the fourth to come out with a 17-13 win over Whitesville on Tuesday.

Evan Bogart and Blake Hewitt had the bats for the Golden Eagles (2-12), with Hewitt driving in four runs on two hits and scoring twice. Bogart chipped in with two hits along with two RBI and three runs scored.

Whitesville (0-8) saw Nick Billings record two hits and score three times at the plate.

Both teams will do it again right back in Friendship this evening.

Friendship 047 501 – 17 10 7

Whitesville 506 101 – 13 5 7

F – Evan Bogart (2K, 4BB), Blake Hewitt (3) (2BB), Noah Boutwell (WP, 4) (3K, 6BB), Garrett Miller (7) (K, BB), and Dekota Stewart.

W – Ian Bell (4K, 9BB), Brendal Jackson (LP, 4) (5BB), Troy Coger (5) (2K, 2BB), Nick Billings (7) (K, 3BB), and Jesse Pensyl.

SOFTBALL

Bolivar-Richburg 3, Genesee Valley 1

BELMONT – There were only seven hits between two of Allegany County's best.

On Tuesday, it was a fight to the end. And for the Lady Wolverines, they looked to Aliyah Cole.

The sophomore shortstop came through at Genesee Valley, as she belted a pair of solo home runs to deliver a big 3-1 victory and hand the hosts their first loss of the season.

“Cole hurt us on both sides, those two home runs really hurt,” said GV coach Lisa Clark. “It was a great game. You can't take away what both teams brought to the table. Both pitchers were dealing, Emily (Daciw) was on her game, as was Sydney (Root). It was a great game to be a part of.”

Both hurlers were at the top of their game amidst the battle, as Sydney Root outdueled Daciw in the circle with an eight-strikeout, one-walk three-hitter for the Lady Wolverines (7-5). On the flip side, Daciw struck out 12 Bolivar-Richburg batters in her four-hitter for the Lady Jaguars (9-1).

The Lady Jaguars were able to find their way onto the board late in the seventh, as Bailey Bennett picked up an RBI single. Chelsea George and Mackenzie Bennett also added hits. The Lady Wolverines picked up hits from Root and Nancy Learn along the way.

Both teams are back in action Thursday night, as Genesee Valley heads to Whitesville, and Bolivar-Richburg returns home to host Campbell-Savona.

Bolivar-Richburg 001 101 0 – 3 4 0

Genesee Valley 000 000 1 – 1 3 1

B-R – Sydney Root (WP) (CG, 8K, BB), and Kelsey Pacer.

GV – Emily Daciw (LP) (CG, 12K), and Bailey Bennett.

Portville 5, Fillmore 2

PORTVILLE – The Lady Eagles started the game off quickly in the opening frame, but host Portville scored five of the game's final six runs to pull ahead for good with a 5-2 win Tuesday.

For Fillmore (10-2), Lizzy Nugent and Megan Lewandowski were responsible for the team's pair of lone runs in the first and seventh innings, as they each recorded an RBI.

In the circle, Macy Miller held Portville to just four hits, striking out eight batters in her complete game.

The Lady Eagles are back on the road today, as they visit Cuba-Rushford.

Fillmore 100 000 1 – 2 5 1

Portville 000 140 X – 5 4 2

F – Macy Miller (LP) (CG, 8K), and Dani Wolcott.

P – Brooke DeYoe (WP) (CG, 4K), and Mia Hlasnick.

Lady Jays sweep twinbill at C-R

CUBA – It was not easy, but Whitesville was up to the task over the road Tuesday night, sweeping a doubleheader against Cuba-Rushford with 4-3 and 7-3 victories earn their third straight win.

In game one, the Lady Jays scored two late runs in the top of the fifth after the Lady Rebels (3-8) took a 3-2 lead after the opening inning. Falyn Lewis-Ellison went 2-for-3 with a triple, while Carleigh Folts added two hits. On the other side, Sarah Cole drove in two runs on one hit.

In the circle, Onalee Emery picked up her first win for the Lady Jays (6-3) in her three hitter, while Jen Burrows countered with eight strikeouts for the hosts.

The Lady Jays used the momentum for their second contest, as they scored four runs in the fourth inning. Lewis-Ellison and Folts earned two hits each, with Emery following with two of her own and one RBI.

For the Lady Rebels, Hunter Jahnke went 2-for-3 with an RBI double. Kirstyn Snyder added two hits and two RBI, while Rebekah Clark had a pair of hits.

Both teams are back on the field today, as Whitesville heads to Friendship for another twinbill of action, while Cuba-Rushford hosts Fillmore.

Game 1

Whitesville 200 02 – 4 6 0

Cuba-Rushford 300 00 – 3 3 1

W – Onalee Emery (WP) (CG, 3K, 3BB), and Carleigh Folts.

C-R – Jen Burrows (LP) (CG, 8K), and Sarah Cole.

Game 2

Cuba-Rushford 200 01 – 3 10 0

Whitesville 102 4X – 7 8 0

W – Onalee Emery (WP) (CG, 3BB), and Carleigh Folts.

C-R – Jen Burrows (LP) (CG, 6K, 5BB), and Sarah Cole.

Hinsdale 19, Belfast 4

HINSDALE – Hinsdale scored at least four runs in four out of five innings of play to roll past visiting Belfast with a 19-4 victory Tuesday at home.

Ashley Chapman had a monster day at the plate for Hinsdale (3-6), going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBI. Larissa Kirtz added three hits including a double and RBI. Kayla Brooks and Kylee Leonard had two hits and two RBI each. In the circle, Brooks fanned seven in her four-hit victory.

Emma Sullivan struck out three in her complete game for Belfast (2-10). On offense, Alicia Border and Junie Shaw each had two hits.

Hinsdale will welcome in Archbishop Walsh tonight, while Belfast heads to Andover on Thursday for doubleheader action.

Belfast 001 03 – 4 4 0

Hinsdale 504 55 – 19 19 3

B – Emma Sullivan (LP) (CG, 3K, 3BB), and Harley Proctor.

H – Kayla Brooks (WP) (CG, 7K, 4BB), and Kaitlynn Roberson.

GOLF

Fillmore 38.5, Hinsdale 13.5

PIKE – Phil Hess shot a career-low round of 37 to pace Fillmore to an Allegany County League championship on Tuesday with a 38.5-13.5 victory over visiting Hinsdale at Rolling Acres in Pike.

Hayden Rust added a 48 for the Eagles (8-0). Dylan Valentine provided a 50. Zach Olver followed with a 54, while Damon Dioguardi rounded off the Fillmore scorecard with a round of 55. Hinsdale (0-6) was led by a team-leading round of 54 from Isaac Howell.

The Eagles will return to Rolling Acres today, as they play host to Cuba-Rushford.

Cuba-Rushford 25, Bolivar-Richburg 30

BOLIVAR – The Wolverines picked up their third straight victory on the links Tuesday at the Bolivar Golf Club, as Adam Jones shot the medalist round of 47 to pace Bolivar-Richburg's 30-25 edging of visiting Cuba-Rushford.

“This was the best round all six of my golfers played this year. It couldn't have come at a better time, because Cuba kept the match really close. It was great to see them put this together tonight," said B-R coach Richie DiMartino.

Garrett Shields added a round of 53 for the Wolverines (4-4). Nico Scarpa provided a 62. Dominic Stone chipped in a 65, while Brennan Gilliland rounded off with a 67.

The Rebels (1-3) were powered by a team-leading round of 50 from Nate Hardy. Lucas Moshier was not far behind, as he scored a 54. Jack Benham carded a 57. Luke Miller chipped for a 74, while Dom Berardi had an 82.

Both teams are back on the course today, as Bolivar-Richburg heads to St. Bonaventure Golf Club to take on Archbishop Walsh, while Cuba-Rushford heads to Rolling Acres to take on Fillmore.