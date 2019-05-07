The Keuka College Women’s Lacrosse team had six members named All-Conference by the North Eastern Athletic Conference coaches on Wednesday. Three of them — Kendall Neuberger, Brenna Voigt, and Sydney Bloom — are from Penn Yan.

Kendall Neuberger has been a leader for the Wolves, earning her second straight all-conference selection. She has totaled 71 points on the season, scoring 48 goals and adding 23 assists for the Wolves. She has climbed in the Keuka College record books as well. During this season, Neuberger has moved to second in school history for career goals, career assists, career points, career groundballs, and career draw controls. She also set the school record with 37 free position goals in a career.

Brenna Voigt earned her second all-conference selection in her sophomore season. She leads Keuka College with 83 points this season, fourth best in the NEAC. Voigt is second on the team with 56 goals and 27 assists this season. Her 83 points is fourth-best in program history.

Joining her on the second team was freshman Sydney Bloom, who has made an instant impact for the Wolves as she leads the team with 31 assists and is second on the team with 73 total points. The freshman has the fifth-most assists in the North Eastern Athletic Conference and ranks in the top ten in Keuka College history for both points and assists in a single season.

Elizabeth Sherman (Auburn) was also named to the first team and Madelaine Taylor (Oswego) and Janelle Thomas (Painted Post) rounded out the honors on the third team.