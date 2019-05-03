CANISTEO — The Prattsburgh Vikings scored four runs in the fourth inning to break open a scoreless tie and cruised to the 5-3 win over the Canisteo-Greenwood Redskins in Canisteo on Wednesday evening.

“Anytime you can go on the road and get a win its a great thing. The kids played really well today. We had one big inning that really got us out in front, and we just held on from there,” said Prattsburgh head coach Brian Putnam.

Mason Putnam put on a masterful performance on the hill to lead the Vikings. He pitched a complete game, allowing just one earned run on three hits while striking out five batters.

“He’s not going to overpower anybody. And we are playing five games this week, so we are a little banged up. We knew we weren’t going to strike a lot of guys out, but our defense was good and did a great job of playing behind him as he threw strikes,” said Putnam.

Prattsburgh broke the scoreless tie in the fourth inning when it scored four runs to take the commanding lead. Macy Putnam led things off with a single and was joined on the base paths by a walk from Ethan Covert. Caleb Clements then crushed a two-RBI double to break the tie. JT Campbell added another RBI single and would score moments later when Henry DeVoe singled to make it 4-0.

Canisteo-Greenwood responded in the home half of the inning by cutting the lead in half. Kevin Lewis worked a leadoff walk to start the frame and Dawson Jackson reached base on an error. Brennan Baker then picked up an RBI with a sacrifice, and Jackson came home to score on an error, making it a 4-2 ballgame.

The Vikings added their fifth and final run in the fifth inning. Mason Putnam led off with single, and worked his way around the base paths on a sacrifice. Then, Clements punched a hit through the infield that allowed Putnam to score.

Canisteo-Greenwood responded with another run in the home half of the inning, but couldn’t generate enough offense to take back the lead. Justin Becker led off by putting a ball in play and reaching on an error. He would come around to score when Andrew Morling punched an RBI single into the outfield, bringing the score to its 5-3 final.

Canisteo-Greenwood (5-5) now heads to Whitesville on Saturday afternoon at 5 p.m. Prattsburgh (4-2) now returns home today to face Addison at 4:30 p.m.