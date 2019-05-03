Local schools set to descend upon Hornell

HORNELL — There was a time a few years ago when the Hornell Invitational was drawing just a few teams, and it looked as though the annual event would never be able to once again reach the great heights that it has in the past.

But in 2019, a few years ago feels more like a few lifetimes, as Hornell received so many entries this year that coach Damian DeMarco actually had to put a cap on the number for the first time in the event's history.

“It was dicey several years ago because we had to cancel one year, and we were down to like eight teams the following year. Now we are consistently above 20 teams, and I basically had to cap it three weeks ago and say, okay we are full. I think that’s the first time in my time here that we’ve made that pronouncement,” said HHS coach Damian DeMarco.

There will be the usual long-distance visitors that have made the Hornell Invitational a staple on their schedules, but there are several newcomers to this year's meet as well.

“We have some longstanding teams that make the trip down from Section VI. North Tonawanda really enjoys the trip down every year. Salamanca is another one that comes every year. And Franklinville is back for its second or third year, and Allegany Limestone is new this year. Section VI always has some great athletes,” said DeMarco.

And the reason that the teams have traveled so far is because not only is the meet run so efficiently, but the competition levels make it one of the premier invitationals in New York State.

Some of the best track and field athletes in the state will be in attendance on Friday night, and fortunately for local fans, many of those athletes come from the surrounding areas.

On the girls side of things, the host Hornell squad boasts one of the best group of individuals in the area. Alyssa Delaney, Emma Flaitz and Carter Browne have all dominated throughout the season and are looking to continue that success this weekend.

They lead a strong group of local female athletes that will undoubtedly impress all in attendance.

“Emma Kinnicutt from Wellsville is a premier thrower in Class B. She is somebody to see. Alyssa (Delaney) is ranked very highly in the hurdles and Emma (Flaitz) is ranked highly in both the 400 and the 800. I’m really looking forward to seeing what they can do,” said DeMarco. “Allie Smith from Canisteo-Greenwood and Nora Looney from Alfred-Almond are also going to be great in the 400 and 800. Jaden Whitesell is one of the best jumpers around. The talent doesn’t necessarily have to come from far away. We love the teams that travel, but the local talent that we have is worth coming out to watch.”

The competition is equally impressive on the boys side of the meet. Hornell is led by Liam Hendrickson and David Browne, two experienced athletes who are looking to lead a young Red Raider group through the Invitational.

“Both David and Liam are part of the 400M and 1600M Relay teams that are looking for season's best performances as well. Along with Freshman Jack McCumiskey and Junior Noah Fuller, the 400M relay team is seeded fourth and ready to chase down the leaders,” said HHS coach Mike DeGaetano. “Unlike a dual meet, an invitational allows us to run with "fresh" legs and with the depth of competition, run a season's best time and move up the Section V Leaderboard.”

There are several other big-time track and field athletes from visiting boys teams, and once again, some of the very best talent is coming from the local area.

“Arkport's' Matt Geffers is a top seed in the 110HH and 400M IH. Alfred-Almond has a top distance squad led by Ethan Hann and Aquilla Cushing. Canisteo-Greenwood's Brydon Nunn is a top sprinter in both the 100M and 400M. Avoca's Hayden Berry is the No. 1 seed in the Steeplechase, Julian Hopkins is the No. 1 seed in the Long Jump. Way-Co's Israel McClure is the No. 1 seed in the Shot Put and Jayden Rocha, the No. 1 seed in the Pole Vault. Dansville's Alex Rodriguez is the top seed in the 1600M and 3200M Runs-a tough double for any distance runner at a big meet. Genesee Valley's Ellessor Brock tops a deep field of High Jumpers at an amazing 6-03,” stated DeMarco. “The Alfred-Almond, Bath-Haverling, Wayland-Cohocton, Allegany-Limestone, and North Tonawanda Boys relay teams will battle each other throughout the entire meet, with perhaps a team title on the line. The field is very deep and talented this year, with outstanding athletes from both Sections V and VI; some of the top seeds are at the top of their respective league and class leaderboards. It should be a great night of competition under the lights for one of New York States longest running invitationals.”

The nights festivities are set to begin at 5 p.m.

“We are looking forward to it. I know every coach is hoping that the rain is done by the time we get here. We do our best to make it elite, but also have as many kids as possible participate. And it wouldn’t be something that we could do if it weren’t for our officials and the people who help us out. We pride ourselves on having a great meet and we hope to continue that tradition,” said DeMarco.