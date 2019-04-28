BELMONT — After 32 weeks of competition, Fillmore Pharmacy was crowned league champions in the Tuesday Night Mixed League at Community Lanes.

Fillmore Pharmacy consists of Ellen Graham, Joe Demick, Josh Graham, Jon Nickerson, Dean Salyer and Josh Babbitt.

Brett Norris had the high series on the final week of competition with a 646, while Kirsten Salyer rolled a 510 to lead the women.

Tuesday Night Mixed League

Community Lanes, Week 32

Team points: Fillmore Pharmacy 19, Dale’s Dames 11; Stephens Construction 23.5, Off Duty 6.5; R&R Truck Repair 26, Nicholson Pharmacy 4. High series: Brett Norris 212, 224, 210 (646), Kirsten Salyer 182, 172 (510). High games: Scott Feness 223, 202 Larry Clayson 202, Kathy Farnum 171, Tracy Stephens 171 ,Sarah Hunter 170, Brandy Hutchison 170, Kim Schurr 168.