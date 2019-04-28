WESTERN ALBEMARLE, Va. — Wellsville wrapped up its southern trip with some serious momentum Friday, pounding out 12 runs on 14 hits in a 12-1 win over Western Albemarle in Virginia.

Taylor Adams launched her second home run of the trip, this one a two-run shot that highlighted the fireworks for the Wellsville offense.

Brenna Irish had a big day as well, going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and she was hit by a pitch. Quinn Burke was 2-for-3 with two RBI, while Matti Burke finished 2-for-2 with a double and a triple. Savannah Perham went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three runs scored. Morgan Sibble had two hits, including a double and an RBI.

“I thought Brenna Irish really swung the bat well, along with several other hitters on our team,” said Wellsville coach Matt Burke.

Morgan Sibble struck out four with one walk in the win, while Marley Adams tossed a scoreless seventh. The Lions return north to meet Cuba-Rushford Wednesday.

“It was a good trip for us. As coach I’m very happy that every player on our team made a positive contribution to our success on this trip,” Burke said.

Wellsville 122 311 2 — 12 14 2

Albemarle 000 100 0 — 1 6 3

W — Morgan Sibble (4K, BB), Marley Adams (7) (K, BB) and Sierra Dickerson, Matti Burke (3)

A — Emma Shifflett (K, 5BB), Kendra Steppe (4) (K, 2BB) and Macy Miller