Highlanders sweep doubleheader from Alfred State

ALFRED — Houghton College took a pair from Alfred State on a wet Tuesday afternoon doubleheader. The Highlanders scored two in the sixth to take the opener by a 3-1 score and then took the nightcap by a 9-1 final.

Brittany Fisher and Kaylee Jentsch kept the opposing hitters off balance for the first four innings. Houghton collected their first hit in the fifth and scored the first run of the game when Haley Unverdorben drove in McKenzie Marti with a ground out to short. The Pioneers tied it right up in the bottom of the inning when Fisher drew a bases loaded walk. Caitlyn Cybart gave the Highlanders back the lead with a one-out RBI single in the sixth and Jentsch added an insurance run with a two-out single.

The Pioneers had the tying run step up to the plate in the seventh but could not manufacture any more runs. Fisher went the distance allowing hits and three earned runs while walking two and striking out three. Jentsch allowed just three singles and one earned run to earn the victory. She walked three and struck out three. Jentsch was also the lone Highlander with multiple hits finishing 2-for-3.

In the nightcap, the Pioneers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second when Madison Papaj hit a long double to score Ashley Peterson who had led the inning off with a single.

Houghton answered back with a run in the third on a RBI single by Andrea Taboni. They took the lead for good in the fourth on a two-out single by Barbara Richart. The Highlanders put the game out of reach with a seven run inning. In the inning Houghton sent 14 batters to the plate.

Taylor Sile earned the win with five innings of five hit ball. She also was 1-for-1 with with a pair of runs scored. Taboni was the lone player on either team with multiple hits finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.

The Pioneers are back in action on Saturday when they begin a four-game series with SUNY Delhi. Doubleheader action is slated for a 1 p.m. start.