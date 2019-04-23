Hendrickson triples, drives in three for C-G

CANISTEO — The Canisteo-Greenwood Redskins rode a big game from Gretchen Hendrickson en route to the 14-10 win over the Jasper-Troupsburg Wildcats on Monday evening in Canisteo.

Hendrickson went the distance in the circle, allowing 10 runs on five hits while striking out six batters and walking just two. Hendrickson also led the way at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a triple, two singles and three RBI.

Teagan Sharp added a triple in the win while Kylie Turner had a double and three RBI.

Jasper-Troupsburg was led offensively by Morgan Schenck and Jade Atherton, who each turned in a pair of hits. Atherton also added an RBI in the loss. Kierstin Stagts lasted into the sixth inning in the circle, allowing nine runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Jaylynn Flint finished the game off and picked up the loss.

Canisteo-Greenwood (2-4) has now gotten on track and won two straight slugfests after an 0-4 start to the season. C-G defeated Campbell-Savona, 12-10, before spring break. The Lady Redskins now host Addison on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. looking to make it three straight victories.

Jasper-Troupsburg (0-3) now hosts Arkport/Canaseraga tonight at 4:30 p.m. in search of its first win this season.

Haverling 17, Hornell 2

BATH — The Haverling Rams dominated the softball field Monday evening in a 17-2 win over the Hornell Red Raiders in the first game back from spring break in Bath.

Jordan Rougeux lasted six innings in the circle, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out nine. Cheyenne Bushyhead went 2-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Olivia Switzer added three runs and three RBI in the win. Rachael Eggleston and Abby Spiess each added a hit and a pair of RBI.

Juliette Marino was 1-for-3 in the loss with a double. Mackenzie Gardiner added a 1-for-2 day with two runs scored.

Hornell (0-6) now returns home on Wednesday evening for a 4:30 p.m. contest against Avon.

Haverling (2-4), which snapped a three-game skid, will host Warsaw at 4:30 p.m. in its next contest.

BASEBALL

Bradford 9, Addison 8

BRADFORD — Bradford beat Addison by a score of 9-8 Monday.

Brock Sorber hit a 3-run home run along with Jordan Sutryk driving in two runs with a two-out single.

Steven Spina also contributed three RBI for Bradford.

Jordan Sutryk threw four innings for the win and Spina came in and got the save.