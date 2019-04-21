Cooks, Smith pace Wellsville offense at Bonaventure

OLEAN – The Lions had been out of action for nearly two weeks before Friday. It was their first of two trips to a college campus to play America's pastime, as they took on Hamburg at Fred Handler Park on the campus of St. Bonaventure.

As they begin preparing for their Spring Break trip to Virginia, they needed to shake off the rust. It was a slow go of things early, but Wellsville got back on track in the bottom of the seventh.

After Hamburg tied the game at seven in the top half, there was no time for the Lions to waste, placing their first three hitters on base. On the last at-bat, Brayden Delahunt came off the bench and took one for the team in the batter's box, reaching first base as Tyler Smith scored from third to end the game on a walk-off hit-by-pitch to seal up Wellsville's 8-7 win over the Bulldogs.

“You don't see an outcome like this come often,” Wellsville coach Marc Agnello said. “They're a big school, and they came out of the gates. Once we got the nerves out of our system, knowing we're playing on a field like St. Bonaventure, they settled in. We were ready to buckle down and accept the challenge that was in front of us. Hamburg is a quality Section VI school, and they showed every bit of that today.”

The nerves settled in through the first inning and a half, as Hamburg started off strong with a 4-0 lead that included three straight base hits into the outfield in the top of the first, as well as an inside-the-park home run in the second.

In the bottom of the second, the Lions (4-1) got on the board on a trio of base hits into the outfield gaps, with Colin Cook and Joe Tronetti each providing back-to-back RBI triples to the fence that cut the deficit to 4-2 with nobody out. The Lions added another run off an Austin Keib fielder's choice that closed the gap even closer after two complete innings.

“They took a three run lead early on, and then we battled,” said Agnello. “Our guys showed a lot of fight to battle back. We came back with three in the second, and we made some little plays to stick with it. There was a lot of momentum being built.”

Indeed, Wellsville loaded the bases in the next inning but didn't push across any runs.

They loaded the bases anew on the next go-around, but this time, Wellsville cashed in with a big four-run fourth inning led by a pair of two-run singles by Aiden Cook and Tyler Smith that gave the Lions their first lead with a 7-4 advantage. Both hitters finished with a pair of hits and combined to score three runs.

A pair of quick innings went by in the fifth, including a stellar 1-2-3 inning led by Joe Tronetti on the mound, taking a liner to his glove which deflected the ball in mid-air. Tronetti then made the catch and fired to second for the 1-6 double play to end the frame.

Hamburg would find their first run since the second inning, however, slicing the deficit to a pair on a single down the right field line. They then tied the game up in the top of the seventh on a big one-out, two-run double to the left field fence. Even with the game tied, Agnello had a good feeling about the bottom half of the seventh.

“To be honest, I had a great feeling about the seventh,” he said. “We're doing everything the right way after the slow start. I knew we had the middle to the bottom of the order coming up, and this was our best chance to win the game. We got our first three hitters on base, and that gave us a really big confidence boost, and it paid off.”

The Lions managed to come through with its first walk-off win of the season, as the Lions loaded the bases with nobody out in the final inning, setting up what came to be a walk-off hit-by-pitch to Delahunt that sealed the deal on the Lions' fourth victory in their first five games.

Tronetti went into the seventh for the Lions on the mound, striking out five before Colin Cook took over and picked up the victory in relief. At the plate, Cook also helped lead the way with a triple, double, one RBI and a run scored.

“I would have liked to keep Joe out there to finish the game, and he was five pitches away from exceeding the pitch count,” Agnello said. “This early in the season, there's really no need to over extend him, we're just looking at him to fight another day. Colin came in, finished up and closed the door.”

Hamburg was led by former Wellsville Lion Jack Migliore, who recorded two hits and scored twice. He also went four innings on the rubber, fanning four and walking two.

“It goes back to increasing the strength of our schedule, and increasing your exposure,” Agnello said. “I know Jack really well, and his family, it was great to catch up with all of them. It's great to play against the quality of a team that he plays on. They're great people in my eyes, and it was a great opportunity to play a game with them.”

Monday morning, the Lions will make their way to Virginia for Spring Break, taking part in a pair of contests which begin Wednesday night, as they take on Falls Church before a trip to Dominion on Thursday.

With a 4-1 start in hand, Agnello said the trip will only make his team stronger for the postseason.

“We leave for Virginia on Monday, and we play two tough schools down there,” the first-year coach said. “There will be some warmer weather for us to play in, and it's all about getting stronger for the postseason. That's our big goal. We have to take care of business, and they're really embracing and trusting the process that us coaches have instilled so far.”

Hamburg 310 001 2 – 7 12 2 Wellsville 030 400 1 – 8 9 1

H – Jack Migliore (4K, 2BB), Matt Fumerelle (LP, 5) (K, 3BB), and Josh Skelly. W – Joe Tronetti (5K), Colin Cook (WP, 7), and Cooper Alsworth.