The Keuka College Women’s Lacrosse team suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night, losing to Morrisville State 20-3 under the lights at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex.

Keuka College (11-1, 5-1 NEAC) got a pair of goals from Sydney Bloom (Penn Yan) and a goal from Kendall Neuberger (Penn Yan) in the loss.

Morrisville State 20 at Keuka College 3

The Mustangs struck first, scoring exactly one minute into the game. Morrisville State would go on to score the first six goals in the game. Keuka College got on the board with 16:42 left in the first as Sydney Bloom collected a loose ball in front of the goal and beat the keeper to make it 6-1. Morrisville State responded with a goal 35 seconds later to regain the six-goal margin. The Mustangs added two more goals before Bloom got her second of the game, this time coming on a free position shot. Morrisville added one more as the Mustangs led 10-2 at the half.

Morrisville State continued to play on the front foot in the second half. The Mustangs scored 10 goals in the frame and limited Keuka to just three shots. The final of those shots was a free position goal by Kendall Neuberger with a minute left. That would be the final action of the game as Morrisville State defeated Keuka College 20-3.

• Despite the loss, Keuka remains ahead of Morrisville State 10-8 in the all-time series

• The three goals by Keuka tied for the fourth fewest in a game. Morrisville’s 20 was the most in the 18-game series and tied for third most all-time.

• The Mustangs controlled possession from the draw as Morrisville State had a 20-4 advantage in draw controls

• The goal by Kendall Neuberger was the 156th goal and 221st point of her career. She moved into sole possession of third in the Keuka College Record Book, passing Jennifer Burt in goals and Brandy Shafer in points

• Neuberger also broke a tie with Taylor Smith as she now has a school-record 34 career free position goals

The Wolves will play their final home game of the regular season Saturday as Keuka College hosts SUNY Poly at 1 p.m. at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex. The game will be a showdown of two of the top offenses in the country as Keuka College leads NCAA Division III in goals per game and SUNY Poly ranks second.