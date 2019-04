The Penn Yan softball team lost to Midlakes last week 15-0. Midlakes put up two runs in the first inning, four runs in the third inning and exploded for nine runs in the fourth inning to put the game away.

Kayla Andersen recorded six strikeouts on the mound for the Mustangs. Elle Harrison, Serina Sheradin, and Taylor Hight had a hit apiece for Penn Yan.

The team is competing in a tournament in Myrtle Beach over spring break.