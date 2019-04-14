ALLEGANY – There is simply no stopping the hits that the Lady Lions keep producing at the plate. On Saturday, they scored 14 runs on 15 total hits, with three different Wellsville batters recording at least three hits in a 14-2 road win at Allegany-Limestone to remain unbeaten on the season.

“I'm very happy to start the season the way we have. Our senior leadership has really shone through, and our team chemistry is excellent,” said Wellsville coach Matt Burke.

Taylor Adams put together a strong day at the plate for the Lady Lions (7-0), going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and four RBI. Matti Burke and Savannah Perham each had three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Mallory Sibble and Marley Adams helped the cause with a double each.

In circle, Morgan Sibble held Allegany-Limestone to just two hits in her five-inning tenure, striking out seven Gators batters. Marley Adams wrapped up shop in the sixth, fanning one more.

Wellsville is back home on Monday to take on Attica before jumpstarting a nine-game roadstand the next day in Attica.

Wellsville 011 426 – 14 15 1

Allegany-Limestone 010 100 – 2 3 1

W – Morgan Sibble (WP) (7K), Marley Adams (6) (K), and Sierra Dickerson, Matti Burke (6)

A-L – Kortney Magara (LP) (K, 3BB), Kayley Dennis (5) (K, 2BB), and Shianne Woodzie.

Scio splits at Mudville

MUDVILLE – The Lady Tigers were able to return home with a split of tournament action at Mudville Saturday morning, as they were victorious against Section III's New York Mills by a 12-7 count, before getting no-hit by Section IV power Jordan-Elbridge by a 16-0 count.

In game one, three different hitters recorded a pair of hits to lead the Scio (2-2) bats, with Celina Warboys going a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and four runs scored. Alannah Allen added two hits, scoring three runs, while Megan Murray had two hits. Maggie Davis recorded her first career varsity hit to help the cause.

In the circle, Lacey Shuttleworth fanned eight and walked two. In game two, Shuttleworth added two more strikeouts, and two walks in a game the Lady Tigers saw only two baserunners reach.

The Lady Tigers will hit the road again Monday, as they visit Andover.

Cuba-Rushford 4, Belfast 3

CUBA – With Rebekah Clark in scoring position, all that was needed was a hit to bring her home in the seventh. Hunter Jahnke did just that, as the Cuba-Rushford sophomore connected on a single that scored Clark to give C-R the 4-3 walk-off win over Belfast on Saturday.



The Jahnke walk-off came after each team posted a three-run frame in the middle innings, with Belfast getting on the board first in the top of the fourth. It wouldn't be until the bottom of the fifth where the Lady Rebels (3-1) plated their three runs, two of them off a big two-run single from Abby Jaffe that tied the game at three.



That set up shop for the Lady Rebels sophomore to walk it off, giving the team its third win in their first four games. Jen Burrows earned the win in the circle, striking out 10 and walking four in her two-hitter. Clark led the bats with two hits, both doubles.



“This game was a bit of a pitcher's duel. Neither pitcher gave up a lot of hits, and they both battled hard. Jen had a gutsy performance in the circle, and Rebekah's double put us in a position to win this game,” said C-R coach Mary Radomski.



The Lady Bulldogs (0-3) were led by Emma Sullivan, who struck out eight and walked four. At the plate, Junie Shaw and Anna Drozdowski had the team's two lone hits on singles.



Both teams are back in action Monday, as Cuba-Rushford visits Bolivar-Richburg, and Belfast returns home to host Archbishop Walsh.



Belfast 000 300 0 – 3 2 5

Cuba-Rushford 000 030 1 – 4 5 0



B – Emma Sullivan (LP) (CG, 8K, 4BB), and Harley Proctor.

C-R – Jen Burrows (WP) (CG, 10K, 4BB), and Sarah Cole.

GOLF

Wellsville 17.5, Addison 37.5

ADDISON – With rain putting a damper on area action, it did not stop Addison from picking up a win on the links, as Danny Ames' round of 40 helped the Knights collect a 37.5-17.5 victory over Wellsville on Friday.

The Lions (1-1) were led by Danny Reed, who shot a round of 46. Aidan Hart added a 50. Lance Grantier followed with a 53, while Ethan Wonderling and Vinny Stallone had rounds of 54 and 59.

Wellsville will host its home opener against Genesee Valley at the Wellsville Country Club on Monday.