RICHBURG – You'd have to go back to 2009 for the last time Fillmore defeated Bolivar-Richburg on the softball field. It was also the year that Jon Beardsley swapped coaching gigs with then-softball coach Bill Nolan, who still occupies the baseball dugout.

The Saturday afternoon weather was flawless in Richburg, but for the Lady Eagles, flawless can be an adjective to describe Beardsley's defense on the field.

Behind some key timely hits in the team's pair of three-run innings, Fillmore backed it all up with a spectacular showing of defense in the dirt, not giving up a single error to keep the Lady Wolverines at bay, as the Lady Eagles rebounded after a 9-2 loss to Genesee Valley with an 8-2 win over Bolivar-Richburg.

“We were cleaning the field,” said Beardsley. “When you're playing good teams like GV and B-R head-to-head, the team that plays the cleanest is going to come out and win. We were clean today, and that was the difference. We took some bases, and we were quite aggressive on them, and we're not a fast team. But it worked out.”



Even though the Lady Eagles were out-hit by an 8-4 count by the Lady Wolverines, they had all the timely hits the game had to offer after a 1-1 tie was established early, with Bolivar-Richburg (1-3) striking first on an Aliyah Cole single that ricocheted off the leg of Macy Miller in the circle, and into the outfield in the bottom of the first.



Fillmore (5-1) quickly responded with a run in the second, loading the bases up behind the Lady Wolverines defense with their first two runners reaching base. Dani Wolcott provided the run, as a pitch went to the backstop behind home, allowing her to score.



After the inning, a pitching change. That was a point where Beardsley realized his team had to get the bat on the ball.



“With Sydney (Root) in pitching first, and then Aliyah (Cole), who pitches even faster, that tells us that we have to get the bat on the ball,” he said. “Things happen. Sometimes it finds a hole, sometimes the defense makes a mistake, sometimes we get lucky. We got them all today. We got every little bounce that went our way in a place that went the opposite way for so long.”



The Wolcott run would set up six unanswered for the Lady Eagles offense, as they broke it open with their first three inning frame in the third. Macy Beardsley had the first of the timely hits with a big two-run drive down the right field line, plating a pair of runs to help pick up the lead. In the next inning, Fillmore capitalized on errors.



With one run coming on a Macy Miller RBI, the remaining two found their way home on throwing errors made by the Bolivar-Richburg defense, giving Fillmore the game's largest lead going into the fifth.



“You play a good team like Fillmore, and they're great, you have to make the plays,” B-R coach Mark Emery said. “I don't want to take anything away from their hitting, but they beat us today. Good teams take advantage of that, and with us having six errors, Fillmore did. You try to look for some bright spots in this kind of loss. I see a few, but the bottom line is that we got beat. This is something we hope to rebound from. It's just a matter of cleaning things up.”



The Lady Wolverines continued to put the bat on the ball, but could not find a timely hit of their own to bring in, as they only scored one run off a Maggie Schiralli fielder's choice that scored Trinidy Miller from third.



With a pair of innings that saw just one baserunner between both teams reach, the Lady Eagles added one last piece of insurance in the seventh to close it up on an Ashley Burgess RBI single down the right field line that scored Wolcott. On defense, it was the second 1-2-3 inning in the remaining three frames that ended what was a rebound game for Fillmore.



“All facets today were good. Macy (Miller) didn't blow anybody away, and B-R's too good of a team to do that. We made every play behind her to get it done,” said Beardsley. “Early on where the other team hits the ball, you get a little snoozy. B-R was hitting right from the get-go, and the defense had to either show up, or it would be a long night. We've done it in all but one game, and it's a mindset thing.”



In all, it is a 5-1 start for the Lady Eagles, a start that Beardsley is more than pleased with.



“I'm very pleased,” he said. “When you look at it, we had Keshequa to open up, then a great Whitesville team. Getting through this weekend at 5-1 is great. We could have a chance to go into break at the very least 5-3, and anything less, I would have been disappointed, but we're well ahead of that now.”



Macy Miller picked up the win in the circle, striking out six and walking one in her complete game. On the flip side, Sydney Root and Aliyah Cole combined to record 10 strikeouts and four walks, with Cole striking out seven in relief. At the plate, Root and Trinidy Miller led the bats with two hits each. Jessica Majot recorded her first career Varsity hit on a stand-up double in the fourth.



“Trinidy's a great, tough ballplayer. She's a 10th grader, and we had her up for a bit last year in a fielding, and running role,” said Emery. “She is a bright spot out there, and she's swinging the bat very well. Jessica (Majot) got on with her first career hit, and that feels good too off a quality pitcher like Macy. The kids were putting the bat on the ball.”



Both teams are back in action on Monday, as Fillmore heads to Hinsdale, while Bolivar-Richburg will look to provide a rebound of their own with Cuba-Rushford in town for the third game of their five-game homestand.



“I'm hoping towards the end that this will help,” Emery said. “We have to field the ball. Fillmore was the better team today. In some years, some times, you're going through a season where you can't field the ball at all. and your pitcher is mowing people down. Some of this fielding experience I hope will pay off at the end.”



Fillmore 013 300 1 – 8 4 0

Bolivar-Richburg 100 100 0 – 2 8 6



F – Macy Miller (WP) (CG, 6K, BB), and Dani Wolcott.

B-R – Sydney Root (LP) (3K), Aliyah Cole (3) (7K, 3BB), and Kelsey Pacer.