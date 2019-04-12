ALFRED — Jacob Wadsworth (Dansville) has been honored by the Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) as the Field Athlete of the Week. Wadsworth is the first Pioneer to earn a weekly honor from the CSAC.

Wadsworth continued his solid freshman campaign with a pair of victories at the Allegany County Classic last week. He won the high jump (1.87 m) and the long jump (6.31 m). He was also part of second place 4 x 100 relay team.

The Pioneers head to Cortland on Friday to continue the outdoor schedule.

Pichardo, Johnson named Athletes of the Week

ALFRED — Andy Pichardo and Joe Johnson have been named the Alfred State Athletes of the Week.

Pichardo had a big week to lead the Pioneers from the leadoff spot. He was 9 for 17 with a pair of doubles and five RBI. He also scored six times and had a .652 on-base percentage. His biggest hit came in the bottom of the 9th with two-outs in game two vs. Altoona. His walk-off two-run double lifted the Pioneers to the victory. On the week he collected hits in all five of the Pioneers games (team was 4-1 overall and 3-1 in AMCC play). In three of the games he had multiple hits.

Johnson reached the 150 career goal milestone as Alfred State defeated Elmira 10-4 in their only action of the week. All of Johnson's goals came in the 1st half as the Pioneers built a 8-1 lead. Johnson is also creeping towards the 200 point plateau as he has 197 career points.

Honor roll: Brittany Fisher (softball), Garrett Mack (baseball), Jacob Wadsworth (track & field), Jordyn Pettit (track & field), & Nic Covelli (lacrosse).