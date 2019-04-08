The Penn Yan Academy tennis team opened up its season with an impressive 4-1 victory over the Marcus Whitman Wildcats April 3.

Whitman’s Justice Newell was the lone winner for the Wildcats as he defeated Lukas Spears in first singles 6-0, 6-0.

Cole Egburtson defeated Cameron Clark in a close match 6-4, 7-5 in second singles, while Brian Hollister had another close win over Chris Bode in third singles 6-2, 7-5.

In doubles, the duo of Jeremy Fenton and Reid Castner beat Aric Scott and Ricky Dimon 6-2, 6-2, while Spencer Christensen and Connor Hunter won over Lucca Sacheli and Lucian Sacheli 6-2, 6-3.

The team played Mynderse at home on Monday, traveled to Midlakes Tuesday, and faces Bloomfield at home on Friday.