CORNING - Corning traveled to Elmira and came away with a 22-0 win Monday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference girls lacrosse matchup.

The Hawks assisted on 20 of their 22 goals in the game with Kenna Newman leading the way with five assists and Rachel Plumley posted three assists.

"I'm extremely pleased with the progress we've made moving the ball," Corning head coach Kevin Scanlon said. "I've seen a change in a very short period of time by this group to be there for each other and celebrate each other. Much of it comes from settling in to things we've been practicing and it's starting to click."

The Hawks scored five goals in the first five minutes of the first half, upped their lead to 17-0 at halftime and cruised in the second half.

Logan Olmstead and Riley Davis led Corning with three goals while Newman, Riley Olmstead, Ashlee Volpe, Kaitlyn DiNardo and Loren Perry netted two goals. Olivia Tanneberger, Jenna DiNardo, Kendra Heath and Taylor Roberts contributed single goals.

Corning outshot Elmira 31-4 in the contest.

The Hawks improve to 3-1 with the win and will travel to Horseheads Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in their next game.