ALFRED — Garrett Mack (Avon) and Jacob Wadsworth (Dansville) have been named the Alfred State Athletes of the Week.

Mack earned the baseball team's 3-1 victory with a complete game three-hitter vs. Pitt Bradford. He allowed an unearned run in the seventh inning but didn't allow the Panthers any closer. He walked five and struck out 11. Mack was also named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Pitcher of the Week. Mack is the first Pioneer to earn AMCC honors this season.

Wadsworth was second in the high jump (1.89 m) and ninth in the 110 hurdles (17.24) as the track & field team opened up the outdoor part of their season at Geneseo.

Honor roll: Paul Kemsley (track & field), Emily Brigman (track & field), AJ Soto (lacrosse), Alfred-Almond grad Colin Johnson (baseball), and Matt Cobb (lacrosse).

AU's Spicer earns Athlete of the Week

ALFRED — The last time an Alfred University men's track & field athlete earned an Empire 8 Athlete of the Week three times in a season was Seth Spicer between both indoor and outdoor seasons. On Monday, his younger brother, Alex Spicer (Corning-Painted Post) earned his third Empire 8 Men's Track Athlete of the Week in just his first collegiate season and with only three week of the outdoor portion of the schedule being completed.

Spicer won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.24, defeating 68 other competitors including Division II runners from Daemen College and a Division I runner from St. Bonaventure University during the SUNY Geneseo Invitational on Saturday. He also took seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.80. Spicer teamed with Jackson Trimboli (Arkport), Rashid Abuelmaali and Papa Dioum to take third in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 44.77 on Saturday.

Spicer was joined on the overall Empire 8 Weekly Awards by two men's lacrosse players as they swept the selections. Sophomore Cale Donegan earned Player of the Week while first-year Scott Kimiecik was the Goalie of the Week.