JASPER — The Alfred-Almond Eagles dominated the softball field Monday evening with a 15-1 road win over Jasper-Troupsburg in Jasper.

Amy Evingham led the offensive explosion with three hits in the win, including two doubles and five RBI. Lindsey Allen, Olivia Ormsby, Renee Yezarski and Celeste Badeau all added two hits in the win.

Ali Fancher picked up the win in the circle, lasting three innings while allowing no runs on no hits with four strikeouts. Celeste Badeau finished off the final four innings, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out eight.

Jasper-Troupsburg’s lone run was scored by Kierstin Statts, who also tossed seven innings in the circle. She was given the loss, but struck out four batters.

Alfred-Almond (1-0) returns home today to host Andover at 5 p.m. Jasper-Troupsburg (0-1) now hosts Bradford on Friday evening at 4:30 p.m.

Hammondsport-Bradford 11, Canisteo-Greenwood 3

BRADFORD - Hammondsport-Bradford topped Canisteo-Greenwood Monday 11-3 in a Steuben County Athletic Association softball matchup.

Destiny Hammond tossed five innings and punched out 11 batters on the mound and went 3 for 3 with a triple, four runs scored and 3 RBI at the plate.

"Destiny had a really good game, on the mound and had three hits tonight," Hammondsport-Bradford head coach Justin Stock said.

Mackenzie Boscoe added three hits and 2 RBI for Hammondsport-Bradford while six other girls recorded hits.

Hammondsport-Bradford scored eight runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings.

"I was pleased, we were slow to start, but turned it on late," said Stock.

Gretchen Hendrickson had two doubles for Canisteo-Greenwood.

Hammondsport-Bradford (1-1) will host Avoca-Prattsburgh Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in its next contest.