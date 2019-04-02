In all sports, every team but one ends its season with a loss. This is no different in high school where there can only be one sectional champion in each class. For the Penn Yan girls’ lacrosse team, that loss came in the Section V, Class D championship last season to Pal-Mac. The team has been working hard to get back and change things this year.

Senior Brady Logan, who plays defense, lists fixing that loss as one of her goals.

“I hope to get back to the championship and have a different outcome,” she said. “We’re a pretty close-knit team this year. We need to learn how to play off each other’s strengths to score and prevent others from scoring.”

Logan credits the coaching staff for fostering an environment that allows the team to excel.

“They push us every day in practice to not just go through the motions and to get results,” she explained.

Senior offensive player Bre Lane-Tomion agrees with Logan.

“Most of the time we try to stay focused and on task,” Lane-Tomion said. “We like to have our fun too.”

A personal goal for Lane-Tomion exemplifies the attitude on the team head coach K’Leigh Vanaman has tried to instill.

“We want to work hard so we can be good in the games and have fun in the games,” Lane-Tomion explained. “We want to have a good season and make sure the girls who are coming through are ready when we lose the four seniors.”

One of those girls who is coming through is freshman Kaley Griffin, who is making the jump to the varsity squad from modified this season.

“It was intimidating at first but I’m adjusting,” said Griffin. “It’s a lot different than modified. It’s a lot faster-paced.” But Griffin said she is grateful for the guidance she has received from the older players. “They’re good at talking on the field and helping me to figure out where to go. They’re always pushing me to get better.”

The team opens up action at home at 6 p.m April 5 against Aquinas..