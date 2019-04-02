CORNING - Corning Hawks standout softball player Laura Bennett signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Division II Le Moyne College Tuesday at Corning-Painted Post High School in front of family and friends.

“It was super exciting,” said Bennett. “I’m very happy about it.”

The size of the college played a factor in her decision to choose Le Moyne.

“I really wanted a smaller school and they have a great size there,” Bennett said. “Also, the coaching staff there seems really great, and I’m really excited.”

Laura is a four-year varsity softball player for the Corning Hawks, playing third base and pitcher. She has participated in the sport for fourteen years.

Bennett always had aspirations of playing at the next level after all of her years of dedication to the sport.

“It’s always been a goal of mine ever since I was young and I am just really proud of myself for making this dream come true,” said Bennett.

As a member of the Hawks varsity softball team, Laura has been named to the Southern Tier Athletic Conference All-Division team her 9th, 10th, and 11th grade years as well as being an All-State pick for pitching last season for Corning.

Playing for a program and a school like Corning has prepared Bennett to take jump to the next level.

“I think competitively, because we’re class AA, Corning has gotten me to where I need to be,” Bennett said.

Bennett has high expectations for the Hawks this season after a defeat in the Section IV Class AA championship game last season.

“I think we’re going to be really good,” said Bennett. “I’m really excited to see where we take this season.”

Bennett plans to major in Business Marketing at Le Moyne College.