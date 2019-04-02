2019 is another season of high expectations for the Penn Yan boys’ lacrosse team. The team won another sectional championship last year, 8-6 over Aquinas, as the number one seed in Class D. That earned the Mustangs a No. 5 seed in the New York State Tournament. There, the team defeated Akron 12-11 and Chenango Forks 10-7 before succumbing to No. 1 seed Pleasantville 16-2 in the championship game. The players on this year’s team, as exhibited by junior attack Chase Blumbergs, have every intention of getting back to that game and changing the outcome.

“We’re always going for a Section V Championship,” he said. “That’s our main goal. I think we can make a successful run to a state championship.”

One of the reasons Blumbergs believes in the team this season is Penn Yan’s offense.

“I feel like on offense we are really going to improve this year,” he said. “Our offense has great chemistry. The way we move the ball and move off the ball is going to be one of our key points.

Marcellus 4 Penn Yan 3

But, as in any season, improvement can be a work in progress. The Mustangs’ offense struggled mightily this weekend. Penn Yan lost the first game of the season Saturday to Marcellus, 4-3 in overtime. Head coach Brian Hobart cited errors the team made as the reason for losing.

“Mental mistakes and a couple mistakes cost us at the end of the game,” he said. “Overall, the boys played hard. We struggled to finish our shots and need to do a better job putting the ball in the net.”

Improvement will come with the positive attitude the team exhibits.”

“We just have to commit to what the coaches tell us to do and work hard every day in practice,” said senior attack Clay Kinyoun. “We have been doing that. We have been working hard. We can always improve.”

Junior goalie Jeff Kinyoun echoed his older brother’s sentiments.

“We’re hoping to go pretty far in the state tournament,” he said. “We have to make sure we play as a team. We’ve been doing great with those (communication and effort) so far and we’re hoping to keep that going.

The team goes back to the drawing board this week before facing its second test Thursday night at 6 p.m. against Cazenovia in Penn Yan.